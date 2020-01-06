On Sunday, January 5th, the National Assembly was to convene in the first session of the year to appointment its authorities, but Maduro’s regime chose to have civilian and military state security forces taking over the Federal Legislative Palace and its surroundings. Nearby subway stations remained closed and internet coverage was limited. The Communications Ministry (without authority to grant or restrict access to the National Assembly) controlled who could enter the building. Most journalists and media were barred from the main building, and the ministry made a room available with a TV set, so the press could “cover the event” —through pro-chavismo Venezolana de Televisión (VTV.) This was just the beginning of a day marked by censorship and incoherence.