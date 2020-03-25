The Presidential Commission of Experts appointed by Juan Guaidó warned about the increase of COVID-19 cases in Venezuela and the health system’s incapacity to provide medical attention. Doctor Julio Castro summarized our sanitary and malnutrition conditions and warned: “In our country, the consequences can be deeper than those we’ve seen in more organized countries like Italy and Spain.” To understand the magnitude of the situation, we must understand the standard length of a pandemic in the world, which is two to three months, the time in which the number of cases grows, then stabilizes and then decreases. He said Venezuela could have anywhere between 300,000 to 350,000 cases in three months, if the attack is even 10% of what’s expected. In 20% of the cases, patients will require admission in collapsed health centers that don’t have enough ICU beds available. The Commission will publish a document with the projection of cases and a series of recommendations to face the emergency.

Nicolás confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 in Venezuela, for a total of 91: three in Lara, one in Caracas, one in Los Roques, one in Miranda and one in Guárico. So far, he said, there have been no deaths. 47 patients are men and 44 women. He added that 15 people have recovered, even though that’s not possible considering how many days have gone by. He recommended doing prayer circles with leaders of various religions, a drink that was later removed from his Twitter account and for health professionals to not become “prophets of disaster.” He condemned acts of “terrorism and conspiracy (…) orchestrated from Colombia.”

The regime’s minister of industry, Tareck El Aissami, assured the nation from the Miraflores palace that Venezuela is prepared to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and that the measures imposed by Nicolás will allow us to survive this economic catastrophe (!). He parroted the measures announced by Nicolás verbatim and praised them. He said that in March, over 9 million people have received two bonuses (he didn’t mention of how much) and that they started paying the Stay Home bonus on Tuesday. He said they have a plan to guarantee supply of the CLAP program until August and announced suspension of taxes, fees and payments on imports in the pharma and agro industrial sectors.