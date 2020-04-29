The New PDVSA

Nicolás assured us on Tuesday that no new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours (the official figure remains, 329). He insisted on “relaxing” the quarantine starting next weekend and repeated the “relative normality” concept, because prudent measures will reign. He talked about people who have returned, as if it were an important percentage of 5 million Venezuelan migrants and mocked the decision of fleeing to survive: “They’re going through hardship that would have never happened in Venezuela.” He asked the opposition to reach a humanitarian agreement to alleviate the effects of coronavirus and favor medical work: “let’s work towards a cease-fire.” He added that the humanitarian aid from the U.S. hasn’t arrived and referred to the people he allegedly wants to work with as “liars and thieves.” He ordered the U.S. (!) to help Venezuela through the WHO or the PAHO, it really wants to.