Over 1,000 Cases in a Day

Even though it’s clear that the “elections” of December 6th are full of irregularities(like the TSJ appointing the CNE, the confiscation of political parties, the barring of candidates, threats, persecutions, detentions, the switch of electoral rules and the amount of deputies and circuits), the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference rejected the criticism made by opposition parties and called for participation in an election without guarantees. Why? Because “massively participating is necessary and the people will be able to triumph over totalitarian attempts by the government.” Andrés Velázquez and Juan Pablo Guanipa are great examples of how chavismo’s totalitarian will already ignored massive participation. It would have been easier to say that abstaining from voting isn’t enough and that another plan was required. If they published these ideas understanding they’re a heavy player, I hope they still have the will to be the liaison between the third sector and political parties, that they’ll join them in building another route for social participation and mobilization and that they’ll be more coherent in their next communiqué. Amen.

On Tuesday, Nicolás’s Communications minister, Jorge Rodríguez, reported that we broke the record number of daily COVID-19 cases, again: 1,138 cases of coronavirus for a total of 27,938 they’ve admitted to. He also announced 9 deaths, (highest number they’ve said in a day), for a total of 238 deaths they’ve admitted to.

On Tuesday, neonatologist Luz Celeste Duque died in Monagas. With her death, 63 health workers that have died of coronavirus: 3 out of 10 patients in Venezuela, are health personnel, even though they aren’t included in chavismo’s figures.

The Venezuelan Red Cross received a new shipment of 13.22 tonnes of humanitarian aid, through the International Red Cross Federation, coming from their regional logistics office in Panama.

AN Speaker Juan Guaidó announced on Tuesday a new special commission to achieve humanitarian and medical attention for political prisoners, led by Delsa Solórzano. Guaidó insisted that political prisoners are kept in subhuman conditions. Deputy Freddy Valera warned that political prisoners are in danger because of the COVID-19 pandemic and demanded their release. Deputy Omar González requested international organizations, especially the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, to fight for the freedom of political prisoners, because of the terrible sanitary conditions, overcrowding, isolation, cruel and degrading treatment and now this infection. Adriana Pichardo said that at DGCIM, El Helicoide and Ramo Verde, there are political prisoners who have presented symptoms.

Yesterday, Raúl Iván Baduel was added to the list of political prisoners in Venezuela. “The regime acted on the threat of detaining more members of the family,” said his sister. He’s the third Baduel in jail.

The Appeals Court ruled against the request introduced by Rubén González, secretary general of the Workers’ Union of Orinoco Ferromining, against his sentence of five years and nine months in prison. González hasn’t committed any crime. He’s a civilian being tried in a military court.

A plan for “electricity rationing” began on Tuesday in Nueva Esparta. Chavismo’s “protector” Dante Rivas, reported that the plant Juan Bautista Arismendi is presenting damages the combustion system, so they’ll ration energy. In addition, this pre-modern man recommended citizens deforestation of the island as a solution, since using wood as a “complement for the cooking gas” is all that’s left. Ecosocialism is predatory.

PDVSA retirees and pensioners protested in Maturín, Monagas State, to demand their pension fund and medical attention. There are at least 31,000 former workers affected.

Conindustria and Consecomercio exhorted the government to allow every economic sector to work after five months of quarantine. Adán Celis assured that over 3 million Venezuelans who work in private companies are at risk of losing their jobs.

The EU rejected the option to send an electoral commission to accompany the process of December 6th because in Venezuela there are no conditions in place for a “transparent, inclusive, free and fair election,” said Josep Borrell.

Argentina announced they’re joining the International Contact Group on Venezuela, to find peaceful and democratic solutions to our crisis.

The Colombian CNE opened a preliminary investigation on President Iván Duque, his campaign’s general manager and against the Centro Democrático political party, for the alleged violation of electoral rules regulating financing, for receiving funds from Venezuelan citizen Oswaldo Cisneros, for around 300,000 dollars.