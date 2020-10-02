Venezuela: The Fourth Worst Alimentary Crisis in the World

The Wall Street Journal published a piece about hunger in Venezuela, explaining how the general gas shortage is “the last blow on national food production (…) that prevents products reaching the market,” production that’s already limited because of the lack of seeds and chemicals, price controls and expropriation of farms and processing plants. “The conditions in Venezuela, which was suffering the worst economic collapse in its history even before the pandemic, are the most horrifying,” said John Otis and quotes the report that states that we have the fourth worst food security crisis in the world, with one third of the population not having enough food for normal human development in 2019. Even now that there’s more disposition for imports, hyperinflation and unemployment stop millions of families from having enough to eat. “This isn’t a famine yet, but it’s a food security emergency (…) The food supply system has completely collapsed,” says Susana Raffalli, food security consultant in Venezuela. Despite all of this, Nicolás doesn’t allow the World Food Programme to enter Venezuela.

The Observatorio Venezolano de Conflictividad Social reported that there were 748 protests in August, which would mean around 25 protests per day, an important figure considering the pandemic. 94% of protests were for social rights. The main characteristic in August, which persisted in September, was the lack of gas and the terrible conditions of public utilities. Poverty was the base of it all.

On October the 1st, there were several protests in eastern states for public utilities in Monagas, Anzoátegui, Nueva Esparta and Sucre. Social media users denounced repression by state security forces against a protest for lack of gas at the Panamerican highway in La Pastora, Lara state.

Delcy Rodríguez reported 907 new cases of coronavirus in the country and seven deaths, bringing the total to 76,029 cases and 635 deaths they’ve admitted to.

Nicolás’s Oil minister, Tareck El Aissami, assured that starting Monday, 1,568 gas stations will start working on the “normalization” plan. It’s impossible to normalize the supply of something you’re not producing. However, the minister said that the subsidized and international currency payment methods will both be in place, that the subsidized gas for cars and motorcycles is 120 and 60 lts. per month respectively, and that public transportation units will continue being 100% subsidized. What they call “international price” will be 50 cents per ltr. El Aissami said that they managed to reactivate “two of the main refineries in the country “to guarantee the internal demand of gas.” That’s not what oil workers say, but they insist. The schedule according to the last number of your license plate is: Monday: 1 and 2, Tuesday: 3 and 4, Wednesday: 5 and 6, Thursday: 7 and 8, Friday: 9 and 0.

The TSJ approved resuming activities in courts starting Monday, October 5th: resolution Nº 2020-0008 published yesterday establishes that courts will work during the weeks of quarantine flexibilization according to the “7×7 model.”

Former minister Miguel Rodríguez Torres was taken to the Military Hospital ER for “degenerative ailment of the bones product of being locked up, a delicate heart condition and other complications.” Rodríguez Torres was detained in 2018 for participating in alleged plots against Nicolás, but he was also responsible for a good part of chavismo’s repression apparatus.