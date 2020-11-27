More Than a Million Bolivars per Dollar

Delcy Rodríguez reported 398 cases and four new deaths of coronavirus in Venezuela, for a total of 100,896 cases and 884 deaths they’ve admitted to.

Pulmonologist Franklin Camacaro died in Lara, after complications associated with COVID-19.

The dollar price surpassed a million bolivars on the black market. Monitor Dólar Venezuela reported the dollar reached 1,037,026,44 bolivars, an 8.15% rise.

Several human rights organizations sent a letter to the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Keith Rowley, exhorting him to protect the rights of children and teenagers after the scandal caused by the deportation of Venezuelan migrants this week. They also demanded that minors get medical attention and access to asylum proceedings, according to the obligations established by international law.

Amnesty International said that at least 50 minors have been deported from Trinidad and Tobago this year, despite Trinidad being a signatory of the UN Convention for Children’s Rights.

PDVSA oil spills keep happening, without statements by the Oil or Environment ministries. This time, the spill at Golfo Triste could cause serious damages at the Morrocoy National Park, but what we know is thanks to satellite cameras, citizen reports and NGOs. The environmental impact isn’t immediate, but the toxicity lingers at sea.

Waldo Santaliz, a candidate for the “election” of this December, was murdered on Thursday morning in front of his house in Trujillo state. He was 61 years old and was a Primero Venezuela candidate. José Brito accused Michel Duque, a candidate for PSUV, for this crime.

Yesterday, they found a body with obvious signs of violence in a dumpster in El Paraíso, Caracas. It’s the sixth body found there in November. The first five bodies found there were tied to El Coqui’s criminal gang.

Again, chavismo cheated in their alleged “electoral debate” on national networks. Maduro’s wife Cilia Flores, and Prison Minister Iris Varela represented PSUV and Bernabé Gutiérrez and Javier Bertucci spoke on behalf of the prêt-à-porter opposition. The women have been in power for so long that they didn’t even respect the other candidates’ time and they interrupted them several times. The propaganda in every commercial break was for PSUV too. Flores said that quality of life increased these last few years and the opposition and sanctions were responsible for everything that went wrong. She said they’ll take Juan Guaidó to trial as soon as they take over the National Assembly. They have been in power for 21 years now.

Varela wanted to represent extreme chavismo but forgot to include the “communal state” part of the script. When Bertucci mentioned he didn’t agree with this, she said: “I don’t know what country Bertucci lives in, nobody here is proposing a communal state.” Big mistake: that’s a proposal reutilized by Flores herself, included in the Law for Communes when she presided the National Assembly in 2010. Iris said she doesn’t expect anything from Joe Biden because he’s the U.S. president. She also ratified that they’ll issue arrest warrants against deputies and that they’ll confiscate goods that are “product of corruption.” Bernabé Gutierrez even sucked up to them. Terrible player for the center. A true disgrace, as everything concerning the “election” of next December.

Venezuela restarted the direct deliveries of oil to China, after over a year of clandestine shipments, according to data by Refinitiv Eikon and PDVSA documents that Reuters had access to. State companies China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and PetroChina, that stopped loading oil at Venezuelan ports in August 2019, restarted operations in August this year, as TankerTrackers proved. These shipments happened way before the transition in the U.S. with the expectation for the changes President-elect Joe Biden could make on the sanction policy. In any case, since chavismo isn’t coherent, AP reported last night that a Venezuelan judge sentenced six CITGO executives to a “sentence of 8 to 13 years in prison for corruption charges that their families consider fake.” With this, they are seeking a negotiation with the next U.S. government for these hostages.

Diosdado Cabello went to Vargas state to tempt coronavirus, at the César Nieves Stadium. A lot of people, no masks, no social distance. He said that as soon as they take over the AN, they’ll introduce a “law to punish” deputies of the current National Assembly. He called Juan Guaidó a “traitor.”

ANC-imposed prosecutor general Tarek William Saab presented a sort of checks and balances statement, reading figures about actions and accusations… Once more, he mentioned hundreds of cases against security officers for human rights abuses, saying nothing about the chain of command and the repetition of this pattern.

Nicolás’s regime formally filed a request to be a part of the ASEAN treaty: “We want to be in an alliance with ASEAN countries, where we don’t have to depend on third parties and we can work directly and together in investments.”

Juan Guaidó accused Prime Minister Keith Rowley of having a xenophobic policy. “It’s totally unacceptable and unethical, irresponsible and inhumane, wanting to politicize and criminalize an unacceptable action like forcing minors to return, and separating them from their parents, leaving them defenseless,” said Guaidó.