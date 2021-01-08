Daily Briefing: January 07, 2020

On Thursday, Maduro’s Assembly created a special commission to investigate deputies from the 2016-2021 period. Luis Parra will head the commission.

Iris Varela said that those deputies who had asked for sanctions or international actions against the regime would be prosecuted, but she agreed to wait one month and give time to Jorge Rodríguez to fulfill his plans.

The government created other special commissions, one for dialogue, peace and reconciliation presided by Jorge Rodríguez and one for defending Esequibo led by Hermman Escarrá.

The FAES Foundation in Spain granted Juan Guaidó the 10th Freedom Award, proposed by former president José María Aznar, for “bringing prestige to the democratic cause and finding international solidarity for the cause”.

Maduro said that he called his defense Council to attend to the ICJ decision on Esequibo, a decision that has been known since December 18th, 2020.

NGO Médicos Unidos reported that so far this year seven healthcare workers died, for a total of 302 workers in the sector. 1,047 people have died since March 2020.

Armed men entered the University of Zulia’s Humanities and Education building, injured two security guards and one guard was thrown out the second story of the building.

Oil union leader Iván Freites denounced that there are 500,000 barrels of fuel oil in Amuay refinery, which Cuba refuses to receive because of its high viscosity.

José Brito attacked journalist Gabriela González for explaining who he was.

UK chancellor Dominic Raab announced that his country still recognizes Guaidó as the caretaker president and the AN elected in 2015, since the “legislative elections in December weren’t free nor credible.” He called on all Venezuelan leaders to support “reestablishing democracy”.

Spanish chancellor Arancha González Laya assured that the EU’s position was unanimous in the rejection of the election in December, because it lacked the guarantees and highlighted that the EU still supports a political solution.