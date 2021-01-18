Maduro’s Middleman Sells Oil Too

To ensure he’d be making the headlines, Zambrano said that he’s working on two mega-elections in the next four years: one in December 2021 and another one in 2024 that would include presidential elections.

Journalist Sebastiana Barráez reported that a sex trafficking network was uncovered in Apure. A network that sexually exploits children and teenagers from 13 to 16 years old. Governor Ramón Carrizalez said that the investigation will leave no stone unturned. The piece said that one of the people involved is close to General

Jesús Suárez Chourio

. CONAS has detained several suspects. “The pimps got anywhere from 3 to 4 thousand dollars and paid girls 50 or 100 dollars for having sex with older men,” adds Barráez.