Formalizing Persecution

José Brito, a deputy in Maduro’s AN since he split from the opposition and started doing business with Alex Saab, went to the General Prosecutor’s Office as the head of the commission to investigate opposition deputies from the AN elected in 2015 and is accusing them of corruption. Brito met with ANC-imposed prosecutor general Tarek William Saab to demand a prohibition from leaving the country and that they are subpoenaed. There are 35 people on the list, including Juan Guaidó, Juan Pablo Guanipa, Carlos Berrizbeitia, Elías Mata, Luis Florido, Freddy Superlano, Olivia Lozano and María Gabriela Hernández, journalist Alejandro Hernández and lawyer José Ignacio Hernández.

Jorge Rodríguez had a meeting with Fedecámaras representatives to talk about potential solutions for the crisis and the effects of COVID-19. Rodríguez said they’d installed a permanent commission to keep in touch with Fedecámaras directives. He said there were ideas to access vaccines. The president of Fedecámaras, Ricardo Cusanno, said that businessmen are willing to work on solutions for the humanitarian crisis and emphasized that solutions start when there’s the political will to make them happen.

Tarek William Saab reported about dismantling two drug trafficking gangs and a network of fake documents in Aragua. One of the cases began with an intervention by French authorities and a ship sailing under a Venezuelan flag where they found 4,224 kilos of cocaine. The other case is a gang that was trafficking 941.2 kilos of marijuana in Chichiriviche de la Costa.

Freddy Bernal responded about his son Tamani’s case. He called the accusation “a show” and assured that there’s no evidence. He asked the authorities in Táchira to grant measures to protect the perpetrators and added that Tamani Bernal will take legal actions against those who are accusing him.

Ricardo Sánchez reported that the Science and Technology Commission of Maduro’s AN approved an agreement to recognize Maduro for the Carvativir announcement.

The National Academy of Medicine issued a statement advising the population to only follow WHO recommendations and not spread information that isn’t backed by science. They asked the regime to do so, too.

The PAGO recommended Venezuelans to only follow strict methodology; avoid parcialization and publish the findings of their clinical trials so the evidence can be reviewed. 43 million people have had coronavirus in America, over half the cases in the world. Two million cases in the last two weeks and over one million deaths.

FundaRedes and residents of the Córdoba municipality in Táchira, denounced that armed groups in the area invade, threaten, train for war; recruit minors and other illegal activities. FundaRedes director Javier Tarazona assured that this happens in several states too.

Guyana managed to get several delegations in the OAS to side with their strategy in the dispute with Venezuela. Luis Almagro said that the resolution of the territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana is a matter of international jurisdiction and it can’t be solved with unilateral actions.The caretaker government ambassador, Gustavo Tarre Briceño, asked the OAS to intervene in order to achieve a practical agreement for both nations.

Roberto Álvarez, Foreign Minister of the Dominican Republic said that his country no longer recognizes the AN elected in 2015 or Juan Guaidó.

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya considers a priority that all sectors in Venezuela find a way out of the humanitarian crisis and asked for unity in the opposition.

Antonio Tajani, the official of the European Parliament, expects that the ICJ will soon open an investigation that would bring Maduro to trial in the Hague for crimes against humanity: “Maduro still practices arbitrary detentions, sexual violence, torture… The PNB, SEBIN and GNB are responsible, among others.”