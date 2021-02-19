Against Colombia Again

Chavismo decided to attack President Iván Duque from three of its institutions: Maduro, the Executive and the Defense Ministry. Jorge Rodríguez denounced new plans against the regime from Colombia and rejected “terrorist actions”. Padrino López said that Colombia has tried to unsuccessfully bribe over 530 military officers to obtain information. Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano rejected the accusations and said that the Colombian Armed Forces are trained to guarantee sovereignty is respected. Maduro said that the FANB is ready to defend the territory whenever they need to.

ANC-imposed general prosecutor Tarek William Saab reported charging Rafael Ramírez, former PDVSA president, former Oil minister and high-ranking chavista official with another corruption charge. Saab said that Ramírez worked with his cousin Diego Salazar to collect bribes from companies that would pay to get contracts with PDVSA. The case involves Spanish company Ingelec, which allegedly paid them 2.7 million euros. Diego Salazar, José Enrique Luongo and Elías Salazar Bracho were charged and detained. Ramírez assured that the case is political retaliation.

Fedecámaras delivered their proposal to solve the humanitarian emergency to Maduro’s AN. The structure of their proposal disregards chavismo’s responsibility in the emergency that they want to solve, as in the loss of the liberties they wish to recover. Fedecámaras expressed their conviction that once chavismo guarantees freedom, democracy, free initiative and private property, we’ll have an inclusive, prosperous and productive country.

Dr. Glendy Rivero was the first person to get the vaccine in the country.

PAHO deputy director Jarbas Barbosa da Silva assured that every country is sovereign to decide its vaccination plan, but reiterated that priority groups are healthcare workers, older adults and people with chronic conditions.

“The demand for the Russian vaccine abroad is extremely high. It’s considerably higher than the productive capacity,” said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov about Sputnik V.

Dr. Julio Castro assured that the Covax payment could take up to six months because the funds are being held abroad and the legal cases are ongoing.

Workers of over 15 Caracas hospitals met to reiterate their dissatisfaction with their low wages. They assured that they haven’t been notified of any vaccination process.

A group of experts and UN Human Rights Council envoys exhorted Maduro to put an end to the attacks against NGOs and journalists. They asked him to drop the charges against Azul Positivo workers.

Maduro’s Foreign Ministry condemned the “partial opinions” and “proof of interference” in the UN experts’ report, which he rejected because he claims it shows a lack of understanding of Venezuelan law.

Amnesty International asked the ICC to include the extrajudicial executions registered during the special police operations that took place from January 6th to January 9th, 2021 in their preliminary report on crimes against humanity in Venezuela. They say there were at least 14 suspicious deaths that week.

Trinidad and Tobago police arrested ten Venezuelan migrants, including six children that entered the country illegally. They were found near Chatham beach.

A 25-year-old Venezuelan man called Jesús Castrejón was murdered in Peru on Wednesday. He was a delivery man for Glovo.

The Iquique Appeals Court ruled in favor of the protection measures for Venezuelans that entered the country through illegal pathways and ordered to void the orders to expel them from the country.

Colombian Immigration reiterated that the border is closed, so those people that enter the country illegally won’t be able to apply for the Temporary Protection Status.

PAHO explained that migrants and refugees have to have access for humanitarian reasons and because no country will be safe if they don’t vaccinate migrants.