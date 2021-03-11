Internal Enemies and Executions

On Wednesday, the Fact-Finding Mission presented new information before the UN Security Council. The president of the Mission, Marta Valiñas, warned that they have identified more than 200 extrajudicial executions by security forces and said that the regime uses the concept of “internal enemy” to persecute dissidents and human rights defenders. The Mission has tried to obtain permission from the regime to investigate on-site, but they haven’t answered yet. She added that: “The government has incremented the requirements needed for registering, financing and managing NGOs.”

Valiñas highlighted the warrant for the arrest of Roberto Patiño (Alimenta la Solidaridad) and the detention of Azul Positivo humanitarian workers. The Mission documented that regime officers have murdered more than 200 people in extrajudicial executions. She said they’ll investigate the chain of command and establish the responsibilities in alleged crimes against humanity.

Most members of the UN Security Council expressed their concern for the Venezuelan situation and the regime’s attacks on dissidents (NGOs, media, politicians, etc.); and demanded that the State fulfilled its duties. The EU said that, in case it were necessary, they’d impose new sanctions and assured that there’s no way out of the crisis if terror and persecution persist. France reminded the regime that they had to guarantee human rights because they were members of the SC, as did Japan. Switzerland asked for an agreement to solve the crisis and Colombia added that chavismo uses basic utilities and the vaccine as methods of social control.

Maduro’s Foreign minister Jorge Arreaza rejected the Mission’s statement.