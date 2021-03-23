One Version of a Conflict Against the FARC
At least 600 Venezuelan citizens arrived in Colombian town Arauquita, fleeing the recent combat and attacks in Apure; After the UN decided to temporarily suspend the cash transfer programs after harassment against NGOs in Venezuela; CENDAS estimated that a five-person household would need 446 minimum wages to buy the basic food basket.
- The Ministry of Defense issued a communique on Monday, sharing the results of what allegedly was an operation part of the Escudo Bolivariano 2021 on Sunday in Apure.
- They confirmed two Venezuelan military officers died, one leader of an armed group and that they neutralized one of the leaders AKA El Nando.
- They said they captured 32 people, destroyed six camps and confiscated weapons, ammunition, explosives, vehicles and drugs.
- They didn’t say how many officers were injured or where they’re being treated.
- Spokespeople from FundaRedes confirmed their displacement to Colombian territory, avoiding the consequences of the armed incursion that affected inhabitants of communities like El Ripial, La Capilla, El Ocho, Guafitas, and La Victoria.
- García asked the international community to listen to the communities and save the lives of teenagers and children that are being terrorized by these clashes between the Army and the FARC dissidents, “who have been in Venezuela with the government’s permission for so many years, and today our citizens pay for the consequences.”
- Dr. Julio Castro warned about people selling an alleged “anti-coronavirus” medicine kit, which he called a rip-off and emphasized that COVID-19 can’t be treated with antibiotics. He also said that there’s no certainty that the second wave could be stopped with the radical lockdown imposed by Maduro’s regime. He recommended avoiding contact with other people in closed spaces or in public transportation.
- The secretary of the National Academy of Medicine Huniades Urbina highlighted the importance of children getting their regular vaccines on schedule because a population without vaccines is more vulnerable to other diseases. He reminded everyone that the WHO recommends sticking to regular vaccination schedules, even during a pandemic.
- UNDP donated 180,000 pairs of gloves, as requested by the regime’s Health Ministry, which will also be in charge of distribution.
- Maduro’s Foreign minister, Jorge Arreaza, is still bragging about his disposition to help Brazil with the shortage of oxygen and supplies to treat COVID-19 patients.
- After the UN decided to temporarily suspend the cash transfer programs after harassment against NGOs in Venezuela the FAO announced that they’ve reactivated these programs in Lara State.
- Security and Intelligence Commissioner Iván Simonovis announced the launch of a digital platform to submit reports on the crimes of the regime and those officers responsible, especially tied to cases of corruption, drug trafficking, terrorism and human rights violations.
- The CEV published a communique exhorting Venezuelan Catholics to block the approval of gay marriage and abortion in the country.
- Without explaining how, David Paravisini assured on Monday that PDVSA workers have managed to recover refining capabilities by 10%: “The production should be around 80 and 100 thousand barrels.” According to him, El Palito refinery working at full capacity “once the total repairs are completed in April, we’ll reach 100,000 net barrels.”
- Union leader Iván Freites reiterated that the regime is using the diesel fuel shortage as a political strategy, He assured that instability in the Paraguaná refinery is critical, but that they’re bringing oil in from the Orinoco and the Cardón refinery, the only one producing gas at the moment and they’re making diesel depending on the quality of the oil.
- The INAC reported that there won’t be any domestic flights till April 4th, only international flights can keep operating. SAIME also suspended activities and special days for ID cards.
- The basic food basket was 535,756,684 bolivars ($281.97) this month, 17.1% more than in January.
- CENDAS estimated that a five-person household would need 446 minimum wages to buy the basic food basket.
- Prices increased in all sectors, including the cost in dollars in February, from $254.25 in January to $281.97 in February, a 10.9% increase.
- Russia regretted that President Biden didn’t accept to talk over a video conference with Putin after Biden called him a murderer.
- EU Foreign Affairs Minister Josep Borrell said he was sure that the EU could coordinate with the U.S. its actions regarding Venezuela, a topic that he’ll discuss with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on March 24th in Brussels.
- Juan Francisco Espinosa, director of Colombian Immigration, said that the PTS document that will be issued by the Colombian government and will benefit 1.7 million Venezuelans, will be handed out in October 2021, after the virtual and in-person requirements are met.
- NGO Monitor Ciudad’s Jesús Armas reported that according to a survey carried out by this NGO, inhabitants of Caracas received water only 50 hours per week between March 2020 and March 2021, which “represents a violation of human rights”. He explained that many people are collecting rainwater and obtaining it from sources where they can’t guarantee it’s apt for human consumption. Hiring a water truck is at least 70 dollars, and there were protests in several cities for establishing the drinking water supply.
