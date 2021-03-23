One Version of a Conflict Against the FARC

They didn’t say how many officers were injured or where they’re being treated.

They said they captured 32 people, destroyed six camps and confiscated weapons, ammunition, explosives, vehicles and drugs.

They confirmed two Venezuelan military officers died, one leader of an armed group and that they neutralized one of the leaders AKA El Nando.

The Ministry of Defense issued a communique on Monday, sharing the results of what allegedly was an operation part of the Escudo Bolivariano 2021 on Sunday in Apure.

García asked the international community to listen to the communities and save the lives of teenagers and children that are being terrorized by these clashes between the Army and the FARC dissidents, “who have been in Venezuela with the government’s permission for so many years, and today our citizens pay for the consequences.”

Spokespeople from FundaRedes confirmed their displacement to Colombian territory, avoiding the consequences of the armed incursion that affected inhabitants of communities like El Ripial, La Capilla, El Ocho, Guafitas, and La Victoria.

At least 600 Venezuelan citizens arrived in Colombian town Arauquita, fleeing the recent combat and attacks in Apure.

Dr. Julio Castro warned about people selling an alleged “anti-coronavirus” medicine kit, which he called a rip-off and emphasized that COVID-19 can’t be treated with antibiotics. He also said that there’s no certainty that the second wave could be stopped with the radical lockdown imposed by Maduro’s regime. He recommended avoiding contact with other people in closed spaces or in public transportation.

The secretary of the National Academy of Medicine Huniades Urbina highlighted the importance of children getting their regular vaccines on schedule because a population without vaccines is more vulnerable to other diseases. He reminded everyone that the WHO recommends sticking to regular vaccination schedules, even during a pandemic.

UNDP donated 180,000 pairs of gloves, as requested by the regime’s Health Ministry, which will also be in charge of distribution.

Maduro’s Foreign minister, Jorge Arreaza, is still bragging about his disposition to help Brazil with the shortage of oxygen and supplies to treat COVID-19 patients.

After the UN decided to temporarily suspend the cash transfer programs after harassment against NGOs in Venezuela the FAO announced that they’ve reactivated these programs in Lara State.

Security and Intelligence Commissioner Iván Simonovis announced the launch of a digital platform to submit reports on the crimes of the regime and those officers responsible, especially tied to cases of corruption, drug trafficking, terrorism and human rights violations.

The CEV published a communique exhorting Venezuelan Catholics to block the approval of gay marriage and abortion in the country.

Without explaining how, David Paravisini assured on Monday that PDVSA workers have managed to recover refining capabilities by 10%: “The production should be around 80 and 100 thousand barrels.” According to him, El Palito refinery working at full capacity “once the total repairs are completed in April, we’ll reach 100,000 net barrels.”

Union leader Iván Freites reiterated that the regime is using the diesel fuel shortage as a political strategy, He assured that instability in the Paraguaná refinery is critical, but that they’re bringing oil in from the Orinoco and the Cardón refinery, the only one producing gas at the moment and they’re making diesel depending on the quality of the oil.

The INAC reported that there won’t be any domestic flights till April 4th, only international flights can keep operating. SAIME also suspended activities and special days for ID cards.