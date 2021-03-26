Vaccines At Risk in Venezuela

They’d be entitled to determine which vaccine to import. The proposal was designed by Meditron, the National Academy of Medicine and NGO Médicos Unidos. Cusanno reiterated that “political agreements are necessary for the national vaccination plan to be successful.”

On Monday, Cusanno had said that the plan hadn’t been approved, but three days later he said they’d be importing six million doses in phase one, 80% for workers of the private sector and 20% for vulnerable sectors.

The day after chavismo announced that COVAX vaccines by AstraZeneca were forbidden, Fedecámaras president Ricardo Cusanno presented a vaccination plan that’s awaiting Maduro’s approval after months of negotiation.

Many Venezuelans rejected chavismo’s position regarding COVAX. The president of Caracas’ Nurses Guild Ana Rosario Contreras demanded that the doses be allowed into the country and to guarantee the right to life. Doctor and deputy Dinorah Figuera condemned chavismo’s manipulation of the entrance and management of vaccines and demanded that they stop playing with Venezuelans’ health.

AstraZeneca is 75% efficient against COVID-19, said the lab after they updated the data from a clinical trial in the U.S., Peru and Chile.

Provea said that Maduro is forbidding AstraZeneca for political reasons, while the Human Rights Council pushed for a resolution to guarantee universal access to the vaccine,

The National Center for Bioethics warned about the risks that citizens participating in trials for vaccines Soberana 02 and Abdala would be exposed to. The regime announced that they’d arrive from Cuba in April and be tested on Venezuelan citizens. “We’ll be vaccinating with Abdala in July (…) We’ll vaccinate the entire education sector in April and May,” said Nicolás on Thursday about a product that is still in the early phases of clinical trials.

On Thursday, Dr. Yelitza Castillo and her brother Dr. Rafael Castillo died. Dr. Alejandro Crespo said that this week, at least four doctors have died per day, which means it isn’t true that most of the healthcare sector has been vaccinated.

ANC-imposed general prosecutor Tarek William Saab said that they’ll start an investigation for “kidnapping” funds abroad. Saab said that there are 25 ongoing investigations against Guaidó and other members of the opposition.