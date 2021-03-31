Where Are the Sputnik V Doses?

Last night, Maduro thanked Russia for sending the vaccine but didn’t say when the 9.8 million doses that he allegedly bought last year would arrive. He talked about the other vaccine, EpiVac Corona, which will allegedly be tested on Venezuelans. This vaccine is in phase three, while AstraZeneca, the one they rejected from COVAX, has been approved in 82 countries. March is ending and healthcare workers haven’t been vaccinated.

The Delegate Commission of the AN elected in 2015 rejected Maduro’s decision to block the entrance of COVAX vaccines and demanded that they allow the approved doses to vaccinate the population. Deputies said that there’s a 40% under-registration of the cases of COVID-19 at the least, which the regime has reported at a little under 158,000 in a year.

The National Academy of Medicine offered their expertise and knowledge to collaborate in the Sole National Plan for Vaccination, in order to achieve the goal in as little time as possible.

After his meeting with Russian vice president Yuri Borisov, Maduro’s Oil minister Tareck El Aissami announced that the intergovernmental commission installed several technical commissions, from commercial to military.

Communications Minister Freddy Ñañez announced that chavismo will propose a plan to regulate social media, with an update on RESORTE Law. Ñañez said that digital companies are “digital totalitarians” and that they’ve become the invisible police that can tell us what we read and what we don’t, who can talk and who can’t… basically, what CONATEL does in the country.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López assured that the Colombian guerrilla attacked FANB armored vehicles with explosives in Apure.

CEOFANB Commander Remigio Ceballos said that the Armed Forces are still fighting the guerilla groups and that they’re going to capture these “Colombian drug traffickers”.

Commerce Minister Eneyda Laya reported that SUNDDE employees are under orders to “supervise the commerce of oxygen”. Chavismo, which is “giving oxygen away to Brazil”, controls private businesses’ prices. Laya also reported that controls on prices of TV and internet providers have been given the green light.

A source assured TalCual that the number of coronavirus deaths is a lot higher than reported: “Between 30, 40 and even 50 bodies arrive at the Bello Monte morgue every day” and added that in Miranda, the numbers are even worse, with up to 60 deaths per day.

Medical supplies and equipment arrived from China yesterday. Jorge Arreaza received the shipment, including 2 million rapid-response tests.

Citizens who are detained for violating the lockdown in the Zamora municipality of Miranda State are taken to clean and disinfect the Dr. Eugenio P. D’Bellard Hospital, subjected to forced labor and degrading treatment. At least 29 people suffered this human rights violation.

The Delegate Commission debated the situation in Apure and warned that the border is a war zone. The deputies condemned that weapons were used against civilians, extrajudicial executions, arbitrary detentions, raids on stores and homes, and they’re specifically concerned for the anti-personnel mines planted by the guerrillas in Apure.

On Tuesday afternoon, the black market dollar reached the 2,014,514 -bolivar mark. Considering that eight zeroes have been removed from our currency, one dollar is now 200 billion bolivars.

The UNHCR reported that they’re opening a refugee camp in Arauquita, Colombia for 500 people fleeing violence and bombings in Apure.