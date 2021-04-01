Arrested for Talking About a Wedding

Mata Gil published a private post on Facebook about the double wedding in Lechería, from which there were dozens of COVID-19 cases. Lawyer Jorge Márquez reported that the hearing could take place on Thursday or Friday. Beyond the arbitrary detention and being prosecuted for a post on social media, Venezuelan law states that they shouldn’t be in jail because of their age.

At 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, she warned on Facebook that the officers were looking for her in El Tigre, Anzoátegui, and that the poet Juan Manuel Muñoz had been detained. Three hours later, she reported that they’d leave them in detention last night and would be taken to a hearing for “promoting hate and under the orders of

On Wednesday, CONAS and FAES officers arbitrarily detained 69-year-old writer Milagros Mata Gil and poet Juan Manuel Muñoz, also known as Moriche. Mata Gil is a journalist, a researcher of Venezuelan literature, and a member of the Venezuelan Academy of Language.

The IACHR expressed its concern for Venezuelans displaced to Colombia because of the clashes between guerilla groups and the Venezuelan Armed Forces in Apure. They asked the authorities to establish coordinated measures to protect the civilian population and work towards their safe return. FundaRedes director Javier Tarazona said that over 6,000 Venezuelans have fled, and warned that the combat in the area is constant. Around 60 human rights organizations from Venezuela and Colombia have asked the UN to send a special rapporteur to the area.

The entity regulating insurance activity, SUDEASEG, established limits for covering COVID-19 patients. Insurance companies are forced to cover between ten and 14 days of hospitalization for up to 15 Petros per day. Today, one Petro is worth $56.29: maximum coverage for 14 days equals 11,820 dollars, pretty low considering the cost of private hospitals in Venezuela.

Iris Varela said that there will be reforms on the constitutional Criminal Law and that the first debate is scheduled for July. She warned that they’re preparing a new structure that will incorporate a fourth book that will contain special jurisdiction.

The Armed Forces began broadcasting on the Tiuna FM network from La Victoria, Apure State, to “dismantle media attacks”.

The European Medicines Agency hasn’t changed its position during the ongoing investigation and trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine and reiterated that the benefits are by far greater than the potential risks.

PAHO appointed Dr. Gerardo de Cosio as their new representative for Venezuela after chavismo decided to try to break the agreements to purchase vaccines through the COVAX mechanism and the development of a national immunization plan.

Dr. Tatiana Drummond said that Maduro’s regime isn’t providing the true figures of COVID-19 cases and deaths, and she warned that the number of cases can be up to five times higher.

Over 8,000 INCES workers, including retired workers and union leaders, didn’t receive the second part of their wages for the month of March after the regime decided to impose the payments using the Patria system. In addition, around 1,000 workers didn’t collect their salaries during the whole month.

Deputy Jony Rahal warned that Tarek William Saab wants to criminalize hosts Jean Mary Curró and Alex Goncalves in a case of defamation, which is a private case, not the competence of the State. Rahal also warned about the regime’s intentions to try to legitimize persecution of citizens and journalists using reform of the RESORTE Law.

The Treasury Department, through OFAC, deleted Italian businessman Alessandro Bazzoni from their list of sanctioned individuals. He had been accused in June 2020 of being part of a network trying to evade sanctions on the Venezuelan oil sector.

Because of the transition government installed in Venezuela on January 23rd, 2019, millions of Venezuelans abroad are legally orphaned because they don’t have consular services. UCAB’s Human Rights Center conducted a study explaining how this negatively impacts their rights to identity, work, social security, etc.

Maduro’s regime deliberately blocked information relevant to judicial investigations in Argentina against former officials of the governments of Néstor Kirchner and Cristina Fernández. Newspaper La Nación reported that Maduro has refused to provide the necessary information to continue investigations in 12 cases on a group of businessmen and officials from Argentina and Venezuela, who have been charged with making deals to commit fraud against the State.

Press workers Rafael Hernández and Luis Gonzalo Pérez were detained by GNB officers while they were covering the conflict in Apure. They were working alongside FundaRedes activists in Apure Juan Carlos Salazar and Diógenes Tirado.

The regime reported last night the highest number of cases and deaths they’ve admitted to, so far. There were 1,348 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 patients died on Wednesday.