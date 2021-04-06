Venezuela’s Conflict of Binational Guerrillas

He ruled out what chavista mayor José María Romero said, that Colombian authorities were blocking Venezuelans’ return.

Colombian Border manager Lucas Gómez reported they’re looking for ways to regularize over 5,000 Venezuelans who have arrived in Arauca fleeing the conflict in Apure.

Padrino López hasn’t said which group they’re fighting on the border.

However, he also said that the Apure border was safe, that 33 people have been taken to justice but no IDs or names have been shown. He said the officers under his command have respected civilians’ human rights. Lt. Raúl Quintero was injured and died on Saturday.

He repeated that it’s Colombia’s inability and inaction in resolving their armed conflict that has impacted the Venezuelan border.

Padrino López said the government asked the UN for help to deactivate the anti-personnel mines but Maduro had already said that they’d sent that letter to Antonio Guterres.

It’s been 15 days of clashes in Apure, and the information coming from the regime is propaganda and very few facts. Maduro’s Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino López, said that “Colombia’s evils and violence are coming to Venezuela and nobody can contain that”, as if protecting the country wasn’t the responsibility of the institution he leads.

Rocío San Miguel, from NGO Control Ciudadano, said that Colombian guerrillas have been “intermittently present” in the country for 40 years, and now it’s become permanent. Padrino ruled out all testimonies collected by NGOs on human rights violations.

The WHO reported that there have been over 130 million cases of coronavirus in the world, and over 4 million in the last week.

The National Academy of Medicine and the National Academy of Physics, Mathematics and Natural Sciences exhorted “initiating an urgent vaccination plan” and are preparing campaigns to issue more public health recommendations.

The Health Ministry reported that a plane with medical supplies arrived from China, but no doses of the Sinopharm vaccine. The OCHA reported that only 98,000 healthcare workers had received the Sputnik V vaccine in Venezuela, until March 31st.

Freddy Ceballos, president of the Venezuelan Pharmaceutical Federation and singer Henry Stephen have died of COVID-19. In addition, 18 healthcare workers died last week.