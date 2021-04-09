Criminalizing Opinions on Social Media

The CEV expressed that a vaccination plan is urgently needed in Venezuela and that





“The people have the right to be provided prevention and adequate care”. They mourn the deaths and they stand in solidarity with the patients. They also said that “we need to find ways for social and political agreements to get vaccines for the entire population (…) We can’t wait any longer.” Hours later, VTV anchorman Barry Cartaya Zambrano said that “Venezuela has put the vaccine not as a priority, but as one of the elements.”