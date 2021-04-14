Venezuelans Earn Little to Nothing

The speaker of Maduro’s Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez accused the caretaker government of “stealing assets” of the Republic,

53 million dollars.

Rodríguez called deputies elected in 2015 “terrorists”, and said all members of political party Voluntad Popular are involved. Without explaining where or how he got the information, Rodríguez said that OFAC gave the caretaker government over 100 million dollars in 2020.