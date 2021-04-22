Agreements for the Well-Being of the Country

Guaidó told Maduro: “If you control anything, go to La Cota 905 today. You’re useless. You don’t control anything.”

“Rejecting a vaccine is denying the right to live,” he said.

The goals of this platform are solving the humanitarian, economic, social, ethical and human rights crisis and working for fair, free and transparent elections.

Guaidó highlighted that, despite the differences among political parties, agreements can be reached: “Recovering this country is above our differences.”

On Thursday, Juan Guaidó, political parties and representatives of the civil society presented the manifest of the unified platform “Union for the country’s future, democracy and well-being”.

Representatives of 22 countries met in Andorra for the 27th Ibero-American Summit, where they rejected Delcy Rodríguez’s presence and they called Maduro’s regime a dictatorship that violates human rights.

Ecuadorian president Lenin Moreno rejected the presence “of a government with no political ethics or respect for human rights.”

Colombian President Iván Duque warned that having an irresolute posture on the Venezuelan dictatorship would legitimize its abusive practices. He asked countries to continue denouncing the regime’s abuses.

Chilean president Sebastián Piñera called Venezuela to uphold the commitments and respect freedom, democracy and the rule of law.

Uruguayan president Luis Lacalle Pou said: “We’ll seize this moment to tell Nicolás Maduro (…), firmly, that he must open the doors and windows to a democracy.”

The Brazilian representative said that the attendance didn’t imply recognizing Maduro’s regime and the Paraguayan representative emphasized the precarious human rights and undemocratic situation in Venezuela and advised reinstalling the rule of law through free elections.

Delcy Rodríguez requested countries where there are frozen funds to release the resources so Venezuela “can fight the pandemic”. Maduro said that the visit of the World Food Programme was “ a great achievement for the revolution,” as if David Beasly had come to Venezuela to learn from chavismo, as opposed to helping a famished country. Maduro proposed a 60-day emergency plan for supplying fuel for farmers and agro producers in the country and ordered his team to present a supply map in 72 hours.

The committee of Maduro’s Assembly in charge of nominations to the National Electoral Council’s board of authorities reported that the period for candidates to contest objections against them is over. “Next week, we’ll take the step of appointing the new board of authorities of the National Electoral Council,” said Maduro yesterday, proving there’s the separation of powers in the country.

Maduro’s Assembly deputy Luis Eduardo Martínez revealed that the Inter-Parliamentary Union delegation will arrive in Venezuela in early May to check on the human rights of deputies elected to the National Assembly in 2015.