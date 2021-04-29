A Day for Indignation

Union leaders rejected the fact that, starting on May 15th, they’ve been paid through the Patria system, which has brought delays and transfers for the wrong amount.

Guilds and unions of different sectors called for a protest Saturday, May 1st. They demand better wages and a mass vaccination plan. They proposed concentrations in smaller groups and organized by sectors.

Remigio Ceballos released the names of eight officers who died in Apure. Control Ciudadano’s Rocío San Miguel and FundaRedes warn about the opacity that has marked the Apure conflict.

One month after the conflict in Apure started, Defense minister Vladimir Padrino López promised that there would be a strong response to irregular groups.

Human rights activist Orlando Moreno will remain under arrest until he meets the requirements to be released under bail, was the ruling of Delta Amacuro judge Lizgreana Palma. He was charged with promoting hate, injuring an officer and resisting authority.

Delta Amacuro governor Lizeta Hernández confirmed that inhabitants of Playa Los Cocos found five men who survived the shipwreck that happened on April 22nd.

An investigation by Dr. Ligia Bolívar from the UCAB’s Human Rights Center revealed that LGBTQIA+ Venezuelan migrants are discriminated against and endure even more hardship when it comes to access to public healthcare services or violence. The investigation highlights the obstacles they face in countries like Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Chile.

David Smolansky assured that our migratory crisis is the second largest in the world: 5,5 million Venezuelans have fled, but estimates say it could increase to 7 million.

Maduro’s Education minister, Aristóbulo Istúriz , died on Tuesday night.

After being expelled from Voluntad Popular, deputy Winston Flores assured he didn’t leak the voice message to chavismo: “I reject this treason accusation. It wasn’t me and considering how serious this accusation is, I demand proof.”

Juan Guaidó spoke out about the Apure conflict and assured that this is “the evidence of the ethical, professional, moral and operational degradation of the military high command”.

The Canadian Embassy demanded that the new CNE be balanced and accepted by all parties involved.

The Vatican reported that their Secretary of State Pietro Parolin won’t come to Venezuela, “for reasons mostly tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a working table with journalists from eight countries, to denounce severe violations of freedom of expression. Venezuelan journalist Gaby Perozo was able speak about the situation of the media in the country.

The regime’s Foreign minister Jorge Arreaza called out Human Rights Watch director for the Americas José Miguel Vivanco , because of the NGO’s report on the military abuses in Apure.