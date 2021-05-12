Opposition Agreement for the “Nation’s Salvation”

A few hours after Guaidó’s message, U.S. Ambassador James Story confirmed that the U.S. backs Guaidó’s efforts to restore democracy through free elections.

This message is an important shift in the caretaker government’s discourse, admitting their disposition to negotiate despite all the skepticism that negotiating with chavismo entails.

Guaidó gave answers to specific sectors and even warned that “conspiring with the dictatorship to be legitimized as a ‘loyal’ opposition doesn’t lead to freedom.”

They also expect to achieve the release of all political prisoners, the return of exiled citizens and they include incentives for chavismo: more international pressure if they refuse to negotiate or slowly lifting sanctions, conditioned to comply with the agreement if chavismo subscribed to the pact.

The agreement would entail holding free elections, the entrance of humanitarian aid, and COVID-19 vaccines.

Juan Guaidó reacted to the new CNE appointment and former mayor Carlos Ocariz’s proposal about legitimizing the opposition leadership. With a video on social media that could have been shorter, he proposed an agreement for the “nation’s salvation” between the caretaker government, the Assembly elected in 2015, the political parties in the unitary platform and chavismo, with mediation by the international community.

The CNE will upgrade the parties’ process to enroll and update their ballots and will check the status of politicians who have been barred from running for office, but Calzadilla warned that these revisions also depend on other institutions.

The new CNE board of authorities confirmed on Tuesday that they’ll hold a “mega election” for governors, mayors and legislative councils, but no presidential elections. After declaring they’ll be in permanent session, the CNE agreed to audit the Electoral Registry and the electoral system including the biometric devices. They also agreed to hold a special registration period for new voters and to update existing voters’ information.

Deputy Dinorah Figuera expressed her concern for an alleged black market of vaccines operating from the Military Hospital.

According to Médicos Unidos, 537 healthcare workers have died of coronavirus by May 4th.

They also debated about the sanitary emergency and the importance of getting vaccines to fight the pandemic: Venezuela is the country with the highest death rate among healthcare personnel in Latin America.

The Assembly’s Delegate Commission debated on Tuesday about the increase in the migration flow because of the complex humanitarian emergency: by the end of 2019, there were 3,675,000 Venezuelans abroad, but today, there are around 6 million and they keep leaving.

Political party Primero Venezuela ratified their participation in the next election and presented a first group of preliminary candidates: José Brito (Anzoátegui), Conrado Pérez (Trujillo), Félix Maiz (Miranda), Ángel Luis Guevara (Bolívar), Luis Loaiza (Mérida) and Carlos Dordel (Aragua). These former members of Primero Justicia announced a national tour for june and july.

General Jesús Aldana Quintero was appointed as the new CANTV president. Quintero has been in the military for over 30 years and during chavismo he’s worked at Cavim, Corpovex, Suvinca and ZODI Portuguesa.

The regime’s Assembly approved the first draft of the partial reform of the Science, Technology and Information Law. According to Ricardo Sánchez, its main goal is to develop the nation’s productivity model. Another deputy said it was “a technological effort for the country’s economic recovery.”