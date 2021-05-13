The Goal of The Agreement is Free Elections

‘We’re Ready Right Now’ said Juan Guaidó on Wednesday to the regime, so they’d accept to negotiate the Agreement for National Salvation. He said that while looking for results he won’t bite the bait of mockery of parallel negotiations, and assured that he has the support of the international community, especially the U.S., to obtain results in this new negotiation process. Guaidó admitted that they need more internal pressure, reiterated that the goals are free elections with guarantees and the release of political prisoners, among others. “If the problem is a position, I’ll step down (…) If the problem is aspiration, I’ll let it go in order to save Venezuela,” he said.

He reported it’s possible that Norway participates as a facilitator in this new process.

Maduro accepted sitting down with the opposition after Guaidó’s proposal: “I agree to negotiate with the help of the EU, Norway and the Contact Group, whenever and wherever you want, I’m ready to meet with all of the opposition, see what comes out of there,” he said.

Acting Assistant Secretary to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung backed Juan Guaidó’s proposal: “The only solution to this crisis is a comprehensive agreement that leads to the democratic result that Venezuelans want and deserve,” she posted on Twitter. Spain also supports Guaidó’s proposal, considering it incorporates all elements that the Spanish government has been betting on.

Maduro also announced new mechanisms with the Venezuelan Central Bank for transactions in foreign currency. He assured that the goal this year is “an economy that’s 100% digital” not herd immunity.

On May 12th, we celebrated International Nurses’ Day and professionals protested in several states of the country. They said that because of their low wages, lack of PPE, and the lack of a vaccination plan that includes them they’re willing to stop working, said the head of the Caracas Nurses Guild Ana Rosario Contreras. Contreras said that if they don’t meet their demands “we’ll be forced to stop working because in order to save lives we have to protect our own.” Out of nearly 550 deaths in the healthcare sector, 111 have been nurses.

Médicos Unidos Venezuela said on Wednesday that there have been 12 deaths in the sector because of COVID-19, for a total of 549 deaths while the regime only admits to 2,320 deaths in the country.

Rocío San Miguel (Control Ciudadano), y Javier Tarazona (FundaRedes) warned on Wednesday that the conflict in Apure could extend to states like Bolívar, Amazonas and Zulia . Tarazona condemned the human rights violations, but also “the opacity by the State about the situation on the border.”

“We’ve received information from GAVI that Venezuela has made additional payments,” said PAHO’s Ciro Ugarte. Venezuela could be included in the next PAHO shipment for the end of June if payments were to be made as they should.

Dr. Milagros Acuña and a group of 50 people were denied the vaccine at the Dr. Enrique Tejera​ Hospital complex in Valencia because they weren’t registered in the Patria system.

Eight former PNB officers were sentenced to 24 years and three months of prison Zulia for rape and cruel treatment of a young man detained during the protests in 2017.

Former political prisoner Lorent Saleh said that sanctions on human rights violators can’t be an instrument for negotiation: “Those who are sanctioned should remain sanctioned.”

The Venezuelan Observatory of Finance estimated hyperinflation at 33.4% in April.