“Maduro Could Become The First Head of State Investigated By The ICC for Crimes Against Humanity”

Provea’s Marino Alvarado said that Maduro could become the first head of state to be investigated by the ICC for crimes against humanity.

Juan Guaidó spoke on Jesús Santrich’s death and denied that it had been a product of an operation carried out by the Colombian Army: “We have to condemn Maduro for protecting them, for promoting this conflict in Colombia, for financing, encouraging them and inviting them to Miraflores.” He said the caretaker government is in contact with Colombia and so far there isn’t a definitive version on his death, but warned it’s a serious case against the integrity and national sovereignty. “Santrich used FANB officers as his guard,” he said.

Guaidó demanded the release of eight troops who are FARC’s war prisoners and exhorted Miraflores to provide an explanation about Iván Márquez. He said that, if nobody seeks a solution, the conflict could escalate, because the clashes for control of the territory for drug trafficking, mining, and kidnapping operations are getting worse. None of the versions on Jesús Santrich’s death has been confirmed by Colombian or Venezuelan authorities.

About the negotiation to achieve the Agreement for National Salvation, Guaidó said that they’re in contact with European countries to find guarantors to legitimize the process.

American diplomat Brian Nichols, Joe Biden’s nominee for Under Secretary of the U.S. State Department for the Western Hemisphere, said on Wednesday that the U.S. must keep pressuring Maduro’s regime: “I think we must keep the economic pressure to negotiate with a government that has proved it uses dilatory techniques to block progress towards free and fair elections, in addition to the release of political prisoners and freedom of the press. We must be extremely careful.”