In the first version, criminals who are trying to control the sector and expand the territories controlled by El Coqui, Garbis y Vampi (from La Cota 905), opened fire against the police. Because of the shots fired, three civilians in adjacent areas and four gang members were injured. Their current situation is unknown because other members of their gang provided their medical care.

The second version says that these gangs wanted to show their arsenal off and fired to prove they control the territory, while they yelled their mottos like “La Vega is ours” or “we are crime” or “we’re taking over this place”. The shooting went for over four hours and the area collapsed because of it.