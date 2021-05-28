Venezuelan Migrants Streaming Across Rio Grande

and Honduras are in the fourth and fifth places of the global displacement crisis, respectively. Congo, Cameroon, Burundi, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Mali are on the list. The NRC estimates there are more than five million people in the Venezuelan diaspora, one of the largest crises in the world.

On Tuesday, a group of almost 100 Venezuelan migrants received medical attention in Texas after crossing Río Grande. However, the images and videos went viral on Thursday and caused sadness and outrage on social media, when people saw how they arrived in the U.S. and the risks they faced.

In Venezuela there’s enough proof of chavismo’s generalized attack on the civilian population.

Saab wants to know what they’re being accused of, which at this point could jeopardize the safety of victims and family members. Saab assured that not listening to his demands breaks the rules and is subjecting a regime that’s been in power for 22 years to “unequal” treatment.

He requested information on the material and the preliminary evidence: “Institutional cooperation must be bilateral and reciprocal,” he says.

A few weeks before the ICC announced it will open a formal investigation on human rights violations in Venezuela, ANC-imposed Tarek William Saab accused the ICC of violating Maduro’s regime’s right to defense.

Maduro is broadcasting every day with the goal of demoralizing the opposition. On Thursday, he bullied Guaidó, inviting him to hold the dialogue in Miraflores so he’d get to see it.

Former Spanish president and president of the FAES foundation José María Aznar awarded Juan Guaidó with the X FAES Award.

While Maduro’s Health minister parrots the story of inequality in accessing the vaccine, Delcy Rodríguez said that “Venezuela has achieved control over this pandemic thanks to the public healthcare system.”

They also approved the first draft of the Law of Missions, Mega Missions and Micro Missions.

Maduro’s Assembly approved an agreement to free the patents and mechanisms for acquiring treatment against COVID-19.

Deputy Andrés Eloy Méndez said the Law of Economic Zones seeks to “organize opportunities for foreign and domestic investment.” He said this law would work alongside the anti-blockade and investment laws.

In Guasipati, Bolívar, military officers and colectivos repressed a protest using gunfire to avoid riots.

The board of the Instituto Autónomo Hospital Universitario de Los Andes ratified their resignation and handed over control of the institution to the Mérida governor’s office. They resigned because of the collapse of the infrastructure amid the pandemic.

Oncology patients protested outside the Health Ministry to demand supplies and maintenance on the machines that are available at hospitals

Julio Borges demanded the release of eight military officers kidnapped by FARC in Apure and held Maduro responsible for anything that happened to them.

The new CNE approved Resolution 210526-27, which doesn’t admit the direct election of Indigenous representatives and regulates a second-degree vote in communal assemblies.

Luis Ugalde considers that internal and external pressure is necessary for the regime to allow an agreement that brings the re-democratization of the country. He suggested chavismo accepted the guarantees of the negotiation.

Zulia governor Omar Prieto intervened a factory where they fill oxygen tanks up, because they were allegedly selling oxygen to private citizens only.

On May, 14th, 2007, Hugo Chávez forbade RCTV from using Venezuelan airwaves after 53 years of uninterrupted broadcasting.

Argentina withdrew their support for the suit before the ICC for crimes against humanity in Venezuela, perpetrated by Nicolás’s regime. On Thursday, the Argentinian Forum for Re-Establishing Democracy in Venezuela, by scholars, politicians and diplomats, expressed their rejection for this measure.

Guyanese president Irfaan Ali warned that his country won’t be intimidated by Venezuela in their dispute over Esequibo.