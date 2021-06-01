The Vaccine: Doses of Discrimination

“Many patients are being seen by doctors in their homes, especially in Zulia and Yaracuy,” he said. “Healthcare personnel was going to be vaccinated in many regions but they haven’t done it. People being vaccinated have political affiliation with the regime and others who perhaps don’t need it with urgency,” he added.

He described the Venezuelan crisis and talked about the need for a mass vaccination plan, especially in the more vulnerable sectors.

The bishop and first vice president of the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference Msgr. Mario Moronta asked the regime to not politicize the vaccination in an interview with Vatican News.

He said that, if the plan is to work, it needs to be published and shared with the public and that 44 million doses are needed to vaccinate 22 million people.

López Loyo said this goal was a logistical challenge because we don’t have the necessary number of doses or a vaccination plan.

Enrique López Loyo, the president of the National Academy of Medicine, warned that Maduro’s regime must vaccinate between 300 and 350 thousand citizens a day to fulfill the promise of herd immunity this year (70% of the population).

The CEV demands a mass vaccination plan and COFAVIC director Liliana Ortega warned that the vaccination process must follow strict medical guidelines and not be used as a tool for discrimination.

The pandemic has caused 3.5 million deaths in the world. The countries with the highest number of deaths are the U.S. with 595 thousand deaths, Brazil with 462 thousand and India with 33 thousand deaths.

Maduro said that “five women with the Indian variant of the virus” had been located in the border with Colombia, even though there are no technical or human resources to run those tests there.

Governor Omar Prieto anunció on Monday that the price of oxygen tanks in Zulia is going to be regulated by chavismo: 17 dollars in the factory and 25 dollars for distributors.

CNE president Pedro Calzadilla said that 111 parties can submit candidates for the election on November 21st. We’ll be electing 23 governors, 335 mayors, 259 regional deputies and 2,459 council people.

Under a suggestion by COPAFI, organizations that didn’t gather the minimum percentage of votes like Nuvipa, ORA, UPV and Venezuela Unida (tied to Luis Parra) will be allowed to participate in the election.

Calzadilla said that the Electoral Registry will open on June 1st for Venezuelan citizens over 18 years old. It’ll remain open for 45 days.

Juan Carlos Alvarado, the spokesman for the Copei faction controlling their spot on the ballot, said that they demanded international observers for the electoral process and assured that the prêt-à-porter opposition alliance will present 23 unitary candidates for governor.

Petra Hernández, Danny Vásquez ’s mother, one of the sergeants who’s been missing since April 23rd after a military operation in Apurec demanded information on her son’s whereabouts.

Alleged FAES officers threatened and censored journalists from El Informador when they were reporting from a gas station in Barquisimeto. They forced them to delete the footage.

Director of Human Rights Watch José Miguel Vivanco considers that Argentina withdrawing the support for the suit introduced against Nicolás’s regime before the ICC “has no influence” on the process because there’s solid evidence of crimes against humanity in the country.