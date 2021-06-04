Guaidó: "A Negotiation With Open Microphones Undermines The Seriousness Of The Process"
Guaidó called on citizens and leaders to take to the streets and join a protest on June 5th called by the student movement. The U.S. said they’re donating 80 million vaccines to Latin America and the Caribbean, but Venezuela isn’t part of the list of the countries that will benefit from the donation because it lacks transparency in the distribution of vaccines.
- Juan Guaidó rejected Maduro’s prerogative to initiate the negotiation and said that he’s aware that Maduro is mocking the process. He said the opposition isn’t concerned about where the negotiation takes place, but the actual process and added that Mexico or Norway are some of the options.
- Guaidó led the act to launch the four-point “Salvemos a Venezuela” plan:
- Going to communities so people know the National Salvation Agreement
- Transforming each complaint into a call for protest
- Organizing these protests and calling organized society to join them
- Inviting all social organizations to subscribe to the National Salvation Agreement
- Guaidó called on citizens and leaders to take to the streets and join a protest on June 5th called by the student movement.
- Maduro’s Foreign minister Jorge Arreaza spoke at the UN General Assembly’s extraordinary session against corruption, representing a regime that’s accentuated inequality in Venezuela as we had never seen before.
- He criticized international sanctions as an “unquestionable act of corruption.”
- ANC-imposed prosecutor general Tarek William Saab reported three prosecutors have been arrested in Zulia for extorting a cattle farmer for 50,000 dollars.
- CNE rector Pedro Calzadilla said that they already sent out the invitations to “accompany” the election in November. He didn’t speak of technical electoral observation. He said that the work done at points for updating or registering to vote has been “impeccable and presented no problems”, even though irregularities have been reported in several states in the country.
- Dominican radio host Santiago Matías said he’s received threats from Venezuela, after his interview of singer Bonny Cepeda assuring Maduro had paid him 60,000 dollars for singing at his birthday party went viral.
- Deputy José Guerra said that an impartial investigation must take place. Cepeda justified his interview in a voice note that leaked on social media.
- Monitor Salud said that only 37,478 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the whole country, some of them with only the first dose.
- The U.S. said they’re donating 80 million vaccines, 75% of which will be distributed by COVAX in Latin America and the Caribbean.
- Venezuela isn’t part of the list of the countries that will benefit from the donation “because it lacks transparency in the distribution of vaccines,” said Ambassador James Story.
- In 2019, to reject the arrival of humanitarian aid, Maduro said that Venezuela “wasn’t going to beg anyone in the world” but last night he said the U.S. was “miserable” when they excluded Venezuela from the list of countries that would receive the vaccine donation.
- Fedecámaras vice president Carlos Fernández considers that in order for Venezuela to be considered by foreign investors, there has to be a consensus where the fact that private investment “generates wealth for a society” is considered.
- He estimated that there would be a three to four-point growth this year. The IMF estimated a ten-point drop.
- CNE rector Roberto Picón said that they’re evaluating incorporating the voting centers that were eliminated in 2017, when they used the excuse of that year’s protests. This would allow reversing the arbitrary relocation of voters.
- The IPU will visit Venezuela from June 21st to 25th, after an invitation by Juan Guaidó. It would be an official mission that would include meeting with Maduro’s Assembly too.
- There was another shooting in El Carmen slum of La Vega in Caracas. Criminals from Mayeyas’s gang, (an ally of El Coqui) have been “recruiting” and causing fear in the sector for days.
Caracas Chronicles is 100% reader-supported.
Support independent Venezuelan journalism by making a donation.Donate