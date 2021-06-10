Vaccines for UBCH Comrades

ANC-imposed prosecutor general Tarek William Saab said that he sent a new document to the International Criminal Court, requesting a meeting with parties involved in the Venezuelan case.

Maduro’s Interior minister Carmen Meléndez said that they’re making progress with the plans for the parade on June 29th.

Maduro’s Foreign minister, Jorge Arreaza, assured that experts say that the attacks endured by the oil industry with the sanctions are comparable to war.

Twitter suspended CEOFANB and Admiral Remigio Ceballos’s accounts. Freddy Ñáñez, Maduro’s Communications minister, assured that it’s “a war against the country, operating on social media.”

FundaRedes director Javier Tarazona said that the families of the soldiers who are still missing are threatened so they won’t provide information on their cases.

Danny Vásquez and Abraham Belisario

’s mothers denounced they get calls from state officials to keep them quiet.