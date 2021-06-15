Three Dead in La Vega

No government official has addressed the situation, but FAES and PNB had a special operation in the area, where they showed that they had detained 38 people and said they controlled the sector.

Three people were killed on Monday in La Vega. There was a new shooting between criminal gangs and police officers PNB and FAES officers faced members of the gang of a.k.a Mayeyas, who had retaken control of the mountains and started shooting at dawn. Shots were fired at the headquarters of the Policía de Caracas in La Cota 905.

They said those 25 million dollars will remain frozen.

The Spanish Commerce Register rejected a request by Maduro’s regime to control funds that belong to the Corporación Venezolana de Guayana blocked in Europe.

An investigation by El País and Armando.info confirmed that a group of Mexican businessmen started developing a network with the regime trading oil for food. They later expanded their portfolio and incorporated other businesses, barely leaving a trace and evading sanctions.

The auditing process of the automated voting system began on Monday. The president of the CNE, Pedro Calzadilla, trusts that the results will be very useful in the next election. Calzadilla said that 138,702 new voters have registered in the first 13 days of the electoral registry.

Novavax reported that their vaccine presented high efficacy levels (90.4%) and also protected against several variants in the U.S. and Mexico.

A vaccination process for lab technicians and pharmacy workers started in Caracas, the first private initiative that chavismo has authorized.

On Sunday, FundaRedes director Javier Tarazona denounced that FARC’s 10th Front threatened people from Santa Rosa, El Ripial and La Capilla in Apure, “to leave their homes since the armed conflict with the Armed Forces for control of the area could re-start,” said Tarazona.

The president of the Committee of Blackout Victims Aixa López reported that 15 states were impacted by the blackout on Sunday: “The San Gerónimo line is causing the problems(…) this isn’t sabotage, it’s just that the line is in disrepair,” she said.

A group of former political prisoners requested that over 15,000 people who have been processed for political reasons are released from their trials and criminal investigations, in addition to justice for the people who have died because of the conflict in the country.

During May, CEPAZ registered at least 43 acts of persecution and criminalization by Maduro’s regime against press workers, NGOs, political parties and opposition leaders.

The Capacidad para Combatir la Corrupción (CCC) ranking proved that financial strain and collapsed health systems worsened the effects of corruption. Uruguay is the highest-ranked country (7,80/10) and Venezuela the worst (1.40).

Alex Saab has been in jail for a year in Cape Verde. Chavismo has tried everything to release him, including requesting the UN Human Rights Council stop his extradition.