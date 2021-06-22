34% Of Healthcare Workers Haven’t Been Vaccinated

Venezuela lacks information or a published vaccination plan:

We have no vaccines and those who have gotten it are either powerful or simply got lucky, but so many citizens have been humiliated in long lines.

There isn’t a sole protocol to get any of the doses.

On Father’s Day, they wouldn’t vaccinate because it was a “celebration” but sent the text message.

On Sunday and Monday, people showed up at the Alba Caracas Hotel after getting the text message but were told that they had run out of vaccines and that they should come back in July.