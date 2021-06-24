55% Of Venezuelan Homes Have A Monthly Income Between 10 And 50 Dollars

Iván Freites, secretary of the Federation of Oil Workers (FUTPV), reported that the Paraguaná refinery is producing 80,000 barrels of gas per day, Puerto La Cruz is producing 20,000 BPD and Cardón 60,000 BPD, as well as 75,000 barrels of diesel fuel per day. “There’s more gas, there’s more diesel fuel but 50% goes to Cuba and the other 50% is taken by the military through PDV Puertos. They’re the ones distributing oil. There will never be stability while there’s a black market controlled by the military and the Cubans, and while diesel is sold for four dollars per liter and gas for five dollars per liter,” said Freites.

He questioned the goal established by Tarek El Aissami for the end of the year: “During the first months of the year, production was at 570,000 bpd, then figures at the Faja were 375,000 bpd and one week later it was 293,000 bpd.”

The union denounced on Wednesday the conditions of the oil industry, including terrible wages, the loss of benefits, and the inability to apply union contracts because chavismo established parallel unions.