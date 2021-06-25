The Law of Communal Cities Openly Sabotages The Elections
- On Thursday, June 24th, 2021, we commemorated two centuries of the Carabobo Battle. This bicentennial should have been commemorated with agreements to overcome all our crises but chavismo rather keep twisting history to tie their destruction of the nation to Bolívar’s feat. Maduro dedicated part of his speech to talking about Cuba.
- Juan Guaidó called on Venezuelans to save the country and return to democracy, freedom and second independence: “Call on Venezuelans to save our country, go back to Carabobo, freedom and sovereignty. We’re a land of liberators. United and with a spirit for the battle we’ll give Venezuela its second independence,” he wrote.
- Students protested in front of Miraflores asking for freedom. The rest of the signs demanded vaccines without discrimination, dignified wages, no more hate crimes and quality of public utilities.
- The pandemic already affected 179 million people and killed 3.8 million patients. Only 22.2% of the world population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
- Without explaining why Russia still owes us 8.8 million doses, the regime announced a contract for 12 million doses of the Abdala vaccine, the Cuban candidate.
- The National Academy of Medicine warned that there are no scientific journals backing what Cuba says this product can do.
- The Academy demanded the WHO’s opinion and said they’re willing to advise which vaccines are safe to buy.
- Delcy Rodríguez said we received the first shipment of Abdala doses, but she didn’t say how many or how much it cost, when they’re shipping the rest and how we’re paying for them.
- Sociologist Rafael Uzcátegui, the coordinator of Provea, explained that the communal city project that Maduro’s AN is working on amid a pandemic “means approving a communal state, a political and territorial distribution different from what’s stated in our Constitution.”
- This project proposes transferring resources and attributions to authorities that won’t be elected with direct votes, which means “openly sabotaging the electoral process scheduled for November 2021,” said Uzcátegui.
- He added that, as the “popular power” hasn’t meant more democracy, these “socialist cities” don’t guarantee the right to housing. Uzcátegui thinks this Law of Communal Cities “won’t solve any of our problems, but will make them worse.”
- Mauricio Claver-Carone, president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) said that the region needs more support for the Venezuelan diaspora, the pandemic and natural disasters. He explained that for every Syrian migrant the international community donated 100 dollars, while it’s 10 dollars per Venezuelan migrant.
- ELN commander Nicolás Rodríguez Bautista, a.k.a. Gabino, resigned due to health issues. He has lived in Cuba since 2018. A.k.a. “Antonio García” will replace him. His real name is Eliécer Chamorro and Javier Tarazona, FundaRedes director, warned that Chamorro works from Apure.
- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Julio Borges and “reaffirmed the U.S.’ support to the efforts to restore democracy in Venezuela and tackle the humanitarian needs of its people. Alongside our international allies, we call for broad negotiations with firm calendars to achieve free and fair elections,” she added.
- “We’ll keep working together for a negotiated solution that leads to free and fair presidential and legislative elections,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for the United States Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung.
- Heavy rains in Caracas caused the collapse of the sewage system in parts of the city, and flooded streets, Metro stations and residential neighborhoods. Meanwhile, chavismo spent a lot of money that could have been used for maintenance on painting the city gray.
