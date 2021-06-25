The Law of Communal Cities Openly Sabotages The Elections

On Thursday, June 24th, 2021, we commemorated two centuries of the Carabobo Battle. This bicentennial should have been commemorated with agreements to overcome all our crises but chavismo rather keep twisting history to tie their destruction of the nation to Bolívar’s feat. Maduro dedicated part of his speech to talking about Cuba.

Juan Guaidó called on Venezuelans to save the country and return to democracy, freedom and second independence: “Call on Venezuelans to save our country, go back to Carabobo, freedom and sovereignty. We’re a land of liberators. United and with a spirit for the battle we’ll give Venezuela its second independence,” he wrote.

Students protested in front of Miraflores asking for freedom. The rest of the signs demanded vaccines without discrimination, dignified wages, no more hate crimes and quality of public utilities.

The pandemic already affected 179 million people and killed 3.8 million patients. Only 22.2% of the world population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.