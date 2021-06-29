Coyote Travel Agency Services for Venezuelans

Abdala, the Cuban vaccine candidate, is one of the five formulas being developed in the island. According to the Cuban dictatorship, Abdala has shown 92% efficiency, even though patients need three doses, one every two weeks. The third phase of the trial started in May in Cuba, with 48,000 volunteers, and will apparently end in Venezuela. Abdala isn’t certified and there’s no evidence of its quality, efficiency, or safety but on June, 24th, Delcy Rodríguez announced the agreement with Cuba as an achievement. They agreed to buy 12 million doses of this experiment that they presented as a vaccine. Only 30,000 doses arrived in the country.