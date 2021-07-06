Maduro Is One Of The 37 Tyrants Across The Globe

Bachelet exhorted Venezuelan authorities to release all prisoners who were arbitrarily detained and implement humanitarian measures for sick prisoners.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet expressed her concern for the detention of Fundaredes director Javier Tarazona, and two other activists, Rafael Tarazona and Omar García, and demanded the regime to allow them immediate access to their lawyers.

He said that there will be justice and reparations for the victims during the transition and reiterated that the CNE isn’t independent.

Juan Guaidó talked from the statue of independence hero Luis Brión, because security forces detained the truck that was carrying the audio system for the event. He said that the agreement is backed by international allies and contemplates protection for members of the Armed Forces and political actors that contribute to the re-democratization of the country.

On the 210th anniversary of signing our declaration of independence, democratic forces and civil society presented a document supporting the National Salvation Agreement (ASN) in Caracas and other 23 cities.

Bachelet mentioned the update on her report on June 16th, where she welcomed initiatives by Maduro’s regime, like “the police reform” and said that there’s been a drop in the extrajudicial executions’ tendency. She asked for sanctions to be lifted. Maduro’s ambassador to the UN, Héctor Constant, condemned Bachelet’s report.

Maduro didn’t attend the military parade following the promotion ceremony. His defense minister, Vladimir Padrino López, commanded the activity. Rocio San Miguel, president of NGO Control Ciudadano, assured that there are “two consecutive ceremonies of major relevance to the Armed Forces that Maduro doesn’t attend.”

Maduro led the military promotions ceremony yesterday. Since there were so many officers being promoted (147), they changed the protocol and were promoted as a group.

Maduro’s Assembly had a session but neither Maduro nor Pedro Calzadilla (CNE) were in attendance. Jorge Rodríguez said that the Venezuelan people deserve “a permanent celebration” and that July 5th is the day of the free people.

The ICC rejected the request for judicial control that Maduro’s regime made to the investigation by the ICC prosecutor on human rights violations in Venezuela.

Even though different spokespeople interpreted July 23rd to be the ICC prosecutor’s deadline to publish its final decision on the investigation of crimes against humanity in Venezuela, there isn’t any document setting an exact date for this action.

Maduro is in Reporters Without Borders’ list of 37 tyrants across the globe, where they reject “repression of press freedom.”

Gaby Arellano confirmed that the flow of migrants hasn’t stopped on the border with Colombia, except migrants are now using irregular pathways called trochas. “Around 1000 people are crossing the border daily and they’re charging 10, 15, 20 or even 40 dollars per person, depending on how much luggage and migrants’ economic conditions and that determines if you’ll cross in a car or through the river.”

President Joe Biden highlighted Juan Guaidó’s work for democracy on July 5th, the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Biden sent a letter celebrating the 2015 Assembly and the caretaker government’s efforts to obtain “a peaceful and democratic transition.” Biden said that “they’re preserving the ideals of freedom, democracy and sovereignty” and reiterated his commitment to achieving freedom and democracy amid the humanitarian emergency. He quoted Simón Bolívar: “People who love freedom will always be free.”