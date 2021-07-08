Koki Vs. Maduro

“There are no guarantees for a free election in Venezuela, we’re still fighting for conditions,” said Juan Guaidó on Wednesday. He expects the EU technical mission will gather all the necessary information to reflect that there’s still a long way to go: “This evaluation by the EU must reflect technical and also political conditions: candidates, parties, ballots if there’s a schedule with guarantees, we hope this will build towards that.”

Despite time’s ticking for the regional elections, Guaidó is insisting that the decision to participate or not will be made in unity. He said that elections without guarantees are worth nothing.