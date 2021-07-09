700,000 Caraqueños Terrorized By El Koki

The Peace Zones were created in 2013 when the former vice-minister of Citizen Safety José Vicente Rangel Ávalos negotiated with criminal gangs handing over some resources and suspending police operations in their areas in exchange for the gangs’ “disarmament.”

According to Izquiel, “El Koki’s gang was one of the gangs that benefited the most when the Peace Zones were created.”

Because of the events in the Cota 905, lawyer and security expert, Luis Izquiel gave some recommendations in case you’re caught in a shooting, starting by finding a windowless space in your home and staying at floor level, not recording and not going to roofs or balconies to see what’s happening.

“You clowns are working for minimum wage (…) We’re going to blow up your tank with the 50, I’m talking straight,” said a criminal to the PNB on the radio.

The criminals burned vehicles, shot dozens of homes, buildings, and stores and injured at least 12 people, murdered six more.

On Thursday, criminal gangs from the Cota 905 collapsed southwestern Caracas. After 16 hours, Interior minister, Carmen Meléndez, announced an operation in five parishes that were severely affected by the shootings, until they “gained absolute control”.

Government security forces have been fighting El Koki’s mega-gang for over 24 hours in downtown and Western Caracas.

As expected, it’s the innocent who pay for crime and incompetence.

