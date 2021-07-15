Ninety Miles From Cuba | Podcast

This week we published a brief explainer on the Cuba protests. Readers of this blog know very well why these events are so important to us, and why Venezuela plays such a key role in this story. Do expect more Cuba coverage from a Venezuelan perspective in the coming days. Speaking of which, Oswaldo Graziani and Raúl Stolk dive deep into the Cuba conversation in the latest Pueblo People podcast:

Here’s the Spotify embed:

Some good resources to follow the situation in Cuba:

Protest map: https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?mid=1AQAArlWutvq3eqA2nK_WObSujttknlxZ&ll=21.66153107712415%2C-80.20082207193147&z=6&entry=yt

El Estornudo: https://revistaelestornudo.com/

Periodismo de Barrio: https://www.periodismodebarrio.org/

14ymedio: https://www.14ymedio.com

El Toque: https://eltoque.com/

Inventario: https://proyectoinventario.org/

Follow Pueblo People and subscribe:

Youtube

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Twitter

Instagram