Ninety Miles From Cuba | Podcast

In the latest Pueblo People episode, Raúl and Oswaldo talk about the Cuba protests, how they are seen from Miami, and Venezuela's relationship with the island

The Caracas Chronicles Team

This week we published a brief explainer on the Cuba protests. Readers of this blog know very well why these events are so important to us, and why Venezuela plays such a key role in this story. Do expect more Cuba coverage from a Venezuelan perspective in the coming days. Speaking of which, Oswaldo Graziani and Raúl Stolk dive deep into the Cuba conversation in the latest Pueblo People podcast:

Some good resources to follow the situation in Cuba:

Protest map: https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?mid=1AQAArlWutvq3eqA2nK_WObSujttknlxZ&ll=21.66153107712415%2C-80.20082207193147&z=6&entry=yt

El Estornudo: https://revistaelestornudo.com/

Periodismo de Barrio: https://www.periodismodebarrio.org/

14ymedio: https://www.14ymedio.com

El Toque: https://eltoque.com/

Inventario: https://proyectoinventario.org/

