Fedecámaras Questions Sanctions Against Chavismo

The same day the World Bank’s Doing Business index determined Venezuela is the worst Latin American country and the second-worst in the world to invest in, the most important business chamber invited Delcy Rodríguez to their 77th annual assembly. Fedecámaras president Ricardo Cusanno questioned sanctions against chavismo, asking affiliates to commit to this new line of action “without paying attention to radicals attacking or if the international community doesn’t understand.” Cusanno also said: “They recommended I say that businessmen don’t believe in the government (…) I ask the government to believe in businessmen.”

Political parties that are running in the November elections have to submit which of their authorities will be authorized to present candidates before July 31st, said the National Electoral Council.

Voluntad Popular deputy Sergio Vergara requested expelling Daniel Ceballos, after he announced he wanted to run for Táchira governor. He said that Ceballos contradicted the party lines and that he intends to “legitimate actions that he’s planning alongside organizations that have been kidnapped by the dictatorship.”

Táchira governor Laidy Gómez asked CNE board members Roberto Picón and Enrique Márquez to hold primaries in the state.

The Delegate Commission of the National Assembly approved an agreement rejecting implementing the judicial reform of the criminal code that’s being developed by Cilia Flores y Diosdado Cabello. They also denounced the destruction, lack of budget and low wages in Venezuelan universities. Deputy Gaby Arellano denounced that the criminal gang “El Tren de Aragua” controls illegal pathways or trochas in between Colombia and Ecuador for migrant trafficking.