434 Acts of Political Persecution During The First Quarter of 2021

None of the figures Maduro said on allegedly exported products during 2021 can be proven.

He congratulated Delcy Rodríguez for the “great speech” at Fedecámaras on Tuesday, and insulted Pietro Parolin’s letter, who’s the representative of the Holy See in Venezuela.

On Maduro’s TV show, he gave excuses why we won’t get the Tokyo Olympics broadcast, and said that it was because of the financial persecution that “blocked” funds to pay for it.

The severe drop in the financial sector continues (-19%) and there was a slight growth in the oil sector (8.5%).

Between 2013 and 2020, economic activity in Venezuela decreased by 83%, a figure that summarizes a profound and unprecedented recession.

Economist Manuel León revealed the results of the Venezuelan Observatory of Finance’s economic activity report for the second quarter of the year, with a 3% drop compared to last year.

This could mean there’s no answer on the spots that the TSJ kidnapped.

Mainboard member of the Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE), Roberto Picón, explained that Nueva Esparta and Táchira have already asked for logistical support for holding primaries. Picón said that nominations will happen between August 9th and 29th, with possibilities to make changes in September and said he was hopeful about barred candidates being allowed to run using the available spots on the ballot.

The WHO reiterated that the Delta variant is highly contagious and will dominate the next couple of months. It’s been found in 124 countries, 13 more than last week.

The Primero Venezuela party, an appendix that chavismo created from the political party Primero Justicia, presented their candidates for governors and mayors.

The dialogue commission of Maduro’s National Assembly met with representatives of chavista unions to debate salaries and social benefits.

ANC-imposed prosecutor general Tarek William Saab formalized a 3 million dollar donation to military hospitals in Caracas, including some supplies that the JM de los Ríos Hospital demanded on Tuesday for their patients.

CEPAZ registered at least 434 acts of persecution and criminalization perpetrated by Maduro’s regime during the first quarter of 2021.

Persecution and criminalization of dissidents are part of a policy designed to progressively shut down civic spaces.

The director of Delphos, Félix Seijas, said that over half of the population (53%) would be willing to run in the elections in November and that 84.1% think it’s “necessary” to “very necessary” to have a change of government.

FundaRedes denounced that their director Javier Tarazona and activists Rafael Tarazona and Omar García remain incommunicated, they haven’t been allowed to contact their families or lawyers.

After six months of being in prison, Vannesa Rosales, the activist who was detained for helping a 13-year-old victim of rape get an abortion, was released. The rapist is still free.

A group of teachers protested outside the Education Ministry. They say the 120% increase of their wages is less than 15 dollars.

The U.S. will impose sanctions on officers of the Cuban dictatorship who are repressing peaceful protests.

CENDAS reported that the basic food basket (15 products) is Bs 94,416,469 or $30.45, an increase of 5.8%. The minimum wage is $2.25.

Power outages left several states without internet. Delta Amacuro, Táchira and Vargas are severely affected.

Starting July 21st, Venezuelans in the U.S. will be able to apply for the TPS online.

Cape Verde’s Constitutional Court unanimously rejected the defense team’s petition to stop the extradition of Alex Saab.

NGO Venezolanos Perseguidos Políticos en el Exilio (Veppex), asked the UK Supreme Court to hand control of the Venezuelan gold reserves to the British government until Venezuela has a legitimate government recognized at home and abroad.