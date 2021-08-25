15 dead, 2,500 stranded in flood-hit Venezuelan regions

Meanwhile, chavismo sent a second shipment of humanitarian aid to Haiti.

Hundreds of Indigenous homes have been affected in Amazonas and Delta Amacuro and in Apure, with plains that have been historically prone to flooding, inhabitants have had to use curiaras because of the collapse of public roads.

Bolívar has been in a state of alert because of the flooding of the Caroní and Orinoco rivers. At least 2,500 people have lost their homes.

Heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday affected at least ten states. It’s a problem caused by public policy, not by the weather.

Llamozas was called for a meeting in PDVSA offices and was arrested in the parking lot. He was in prison for three months and is awaiting trial. The piece shows the opacity of oil business in Venezuela, as a way to bypass the sanctions and proves the potential dangers of doing business with chavismo and their idea of justice.

Reuters reported that PDVSA signed an agreement with an unknown local company called Supraquimic C.A., to exchange oil for food. However, in March 2021, they issued arrest warrants against the president of Supraquimic, Oscar García, and José Llamozas, owner of a firm that sold food to Supraquimic.

After a meeting with Duarte Pacheco, Guaidó said that this visit is an opportunity for UPI members to confirm the violations against human rights on site, and compare reality to “the regime’s narrative.” Guaidó ratified that the next round of negotiations in Mexico will start on September 3rd, and insisted there are no conditions or guarantees for the election in November.

They also face the challenge of studying over 100 cases of political persecution against opposition deputies.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) must tread carefully in a country with two parliaments that claim to be legitimate: the one represented by Juan Guaidó, elected in 2015, or the one presided by Jorge Rodríguez since 2020.

Ramón José Medina and José Luis Cartaya resigned from their positions as president and secretary-general of MUD. They said it was because of the opposition leader’s indecision on participating or not in the election.

“The parties are discussing how to use this process to benefit the democratic struggle, nobody is hoping holding a political office will solve the conflict (…) the decision will be made thinking about Venezuela,” said Juan Guaidó yesterday.

Carlos Ocariz believes the opposition parties will reach an agreement. He said that “we have to keep fighting for conditions that will allow for as fair elections as possible.”