Presidential Challenge

Guaidó swore his oath of office on January, 23rd, 2019, and took on the caretaker presidency as a response to the usurpation since the elections in 2018 weren’t recognized by the opposition or the international community for the lack of transparency and guarantees. “The origin of the conflict is the non-election of 2018, the conflict is a usurpation (…) An electoral calendar that transforms one election into a real solution to the conflict is part of the process,” said Guaidó.