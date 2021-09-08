Alex Saab: Orange Is the New CLAP

The Constitutional Court of Cape Verde confirmed the process against Alex Saab is constitutional, meaning it’s legal to extradite him to the U.S. The court authorized the extradition of chavismo’s middleman who’s wanted by Washington. Julio Borges, the caretaker government’s commissioner for foreign affairs, said that “Saab and Maduro don’t have more legal paths to stop what’s inevitable: justice and the end of impunity.” A process against Saab for money laundering is also advancing in Colombia. After the notification of the decision, there’s a one-week deadline to deliver the inmate to the country where he’s wanted.

Anzoátegui governor Antonio Barreto Sira rejected the accusations against him made by the regime and the ministry obeying the orders and investigating the governor for corruption and omission: “How are they going to accuse me of corruption if we haven’t received one cent since February 2019?” Barreto Sira explained that the law establishes what each branch is responsible for, and that the “matter of canal cleaning is a 22-year-old problem, since it’s been superficial and the sediments that are blocking the water flow have been accumulating for many years,” he assured. Barreto said that all his teams are willing to work and reiterated the request for resources and the declaration of a state of emergency to solve the situation.

Diosdado Cabello said that Juan Guaidó, Carlos Vecchio and Julio Borges’s absence from the negotiation table in Mexico allows them to expect better results. Cabello said he hopes that the Unitary Platform won’t be “manipulated” and that they “continue to recognize” Maduro’s regime and its public branches of power with imposed authorities. He said that the next round of negotiations counts with “the utmost support of the PSUV.” He thinks that having to involve four countries to accompany the potential resolution of the problems of a country undergoing a complex humanitarian emergency is a sign of “the triumph of the Constitution” and chavismo’s power. He said that all PSUV candidacies were submitted and assured that they’ll win most of the posts. He mocked the division in the opposition.

Venezuela received 693,000 doses of the vaccine through COVAX.

WHO director promised more vaccines will be arriving in Venezuela in the fall. He thanked the regime and especially Delcy Rodríguez for “constructive dialogue.”

Maduro said that the new school year will begin on September 16th and that by the end of the month, Venezuela will receive the vaccines for children between three and 18 years old.