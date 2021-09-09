Unreported Gold Withdrawal Leaves Venezuelan Reserves At Its Lowest in 50 Years

In his last cabinet reform, Maduro added ten military officers to key positions. Rocío San Miguel, from NGO Control Ciudadano, said that “generally, officers have been appointed to the Ministry of Interior, Peace and Justice, which is the area of political intel and control of public order,” but Maduro also increased their participation in ministries and a third of the extensive cabinet is controlled by the military. San Miguel thinks that one of the problems of military presence in ministries is that any mechanism for democratic control of other branches of power has been deactivated, they don’t offer checks and balances and they’re one of the pillars of power in Venezuela.