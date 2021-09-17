The Venezuelan Justice System Violates Human Rights

The latest report by Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela established by the UN’s Human Rights Council concluded that the Venezuelan justice system has had an essential role in human rights violations for years and in no way has counterbalanced the repression by the authoritarian regime.

The report is over 200 pages, was presented in Geneva, and will be debated in the UN Human Rights Council next Thursday, and it denounces pressure by the government on judges to deny guarantees, to create obstacles for lawyers, and even threaten colleagues.

The report concludes that Venezuela has “a justice system which lacks independence” and “perpetuates the severe violations of human rights of those who oppose the government.”

Among the many irregularities they found, they documented the use of preemptive prison as a routine measure, judges issuing retroactive arrest warrants to hide illegal detentions, torture and threats and sippenhaft, the Nazi practice of jailing family members.