Finally, Maduro Talks About Alex Saab

The prosecutor general imposed by the extinct ANC, Tarek William Saab, ratified the request for the extradition of former DGCIM director

Hugo “El Pollo” Carvajal

, who’s under arrest in Spain, in addition to his alleged ties to military officers who are already detained. He said that Carvajal was part of the “Operación Constitución,” which would execute several high-ranking chavistas, Maduro included. He said that 17 people were involved, but they’ve only arrested 11, including Colonel Oswaldo García Palomo, whose family has denounced his human rights have been violated. According to Saab, Carvajal’s involvement in the conspiracy was confirmed by Ovidio Carrasco, who pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to 14 years in jail. In Spain, Carvajal awaits likely extradition to the U.S.