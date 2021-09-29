Garzón Cashed PDVSA Checks

Ilocad, Baltasar Garzón’s law firm was hired by PDVSA in 2016 for several cases, among them “coordinating with the Spanish prosecution and courts the speeding up of the judicial process,” for which former judge Garzón charged a little over ten million dollars. Dolores Delgado, Spanish general prosecutor, and Garzón’s partner, who defends Maduro and Alex Saab is tied to the contract. According to a document obtained by The Objective, PDVSA hired Garzón’s firm to interpose legal action against suppliers of BARIVEN, for alleged crimes of fraud. Eulogio del Pino, pending a trial for corruption, signed that order too.

In 2017, they presented 2,600 contracts that amounted to $2,000 million dollars issued by BARIVEN to

Roberto Rincón

and

Abraham Shiera

, undergoing trials in the U.S., where they have declared against their former partners in order to soften their sentences. Since the most expensive contracts demanded PDVSA authorization, the Spanish judge demanded to see them and check who ordered to pay. One year later, PDVSA hasn’t submitted anything but sources say that Eulogio del Pino, Asdrúbal Chávez and Nicolás’s signatures should be on there and they could be investigated by the Spanish justice system and this is what is stalling the case. The payment order to Garzón said that Del Pino would be in charge of “any legal action having the support of the AN’s Comptrollership Commission and the Comptroller’s Office.”