Members of Women’s National Soccer Team Expose Coach for Sexual Abuse

24 players of the national soccer team denounced former coach Kenneth Zseremeta for sexual abuse, in addition to manipulation and threats. ANC-imposed prosecutor general Tarek William Saab announced there would be an investigation.



Transparencia Venezuela warned that there might be an “opaque handling of public finances” by the caretaker government.

Transparencia said that the checks and balances provided by the officers of the caretaker government have been incomplete and aren’t backed by public reports. Transparencia also said that the National Assembly elected in 2015 didn’t present a conclusive report demanding the use of transparent processes because of the claims of embezzlement and the donations to support military officers in Cúcuta in 2019.



Juan Guaidó proposed a decree for the restructuring of Monómeros, where he proposed appointing a provisional general manager and a commission that will define the professional profiles the general manager and the five members of the board should have, hiring a human resources agency to choose the candidates and then present them to the Assembly. The vice president of the Assembly Juan Pablo Guanipa (Primero Justicia) postponed the debate because the idea wasn’t previously notified.

CNE rector Roberto Picón said that the CNE and the EU have agreed on the terms of the mission and highlighted that members of the mission will have freedom of action. He mentioned that a delegation of the Carter Center is studying coming to the election and that the CNE agreed with the Executive that there won’t be “any type of point of political control” on November 21st.

Carlos Ocariz called on the mayors that are part of the prêt-à-porter political party Fuerza Vecinal to respect the MUD’s decision on his candidacy.

Richard Mardo assured that he’s still waiting for an answer from the CNE and TSJ about him being unfairly barred from being a candidate.

Maduro’s ambassador to Cuba, Adán Chávez is touring Russia. He met with Russian authorities to discuss “topics concerning the bilateral relation.” He visited the political party United Russia and talked about the revolution’s “background.”

Sidor announced that 500 of its workers will join the Bolívar Renace Embellishment Plan, tied to the PSUV candidates campaign.

Diosdado Cabello was sworn in as the campaign chief for PSUV Monagas, and they used state media to broadcast it.

To diminish cases of COVID-19, the GNB installed checkpoints in the roads to enter Caracas and demanded safe passage certifications to allow citizens in the capital, without a warning.

The mayor of the Bolívar municipality in Táchira William Gómez said that the general public isn’t allowed to cross the border yet, it’s only for students and medical emergencies and said that commercial activity will have to use the Francisco de Paula Santander Bridge. The mayor of Pedro María Ureña municipality, Jhon Carrillo, estimated that the border may be fully open in two weeks. Governor Laidy Gómez assured that there isn’t an agreement establishing schedules or ways to reopen the borders and that it’s merely been electoral propaganda so far.

Because of the BCV injecting capital into the stock market, the dollar has kept dropping and closed at 3.98 bolivars on Tuesday.

