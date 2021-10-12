EU: We're Just Here to Observe, Not to Interfere

The EU decided to send an electoral observation mission, responding to an invitation and is in no way trying to interfere in the process, said a spokesperson on Monday. They assured that this is part of the agreement signed by the EU and the National Electoral Council (CNE). This was the response to the regime’s scandalized reaction after last week’s statement by EU’s Josep Borrell. This statement: “If the opposition decides to go (to the elections) and that is a path that helps to obtain more institutionalization of the opposition, am I going to say that I’m not going to send an observation mission because the elections are fraudulent?”

The electoral drill on Sunday showed what the political campaign has caused. Public resources were used to favor some political parties and there was social control on the mobilization of the population using programs like CLAP, as denounced by organizations like Súmate. There were “puntos rojos” in over 85% of voting centers and in over half of them, CNE personnel failed to explain the voting method, militia, PSUV members, Plan República officers and unidentified personnel did. COVID-19 safety measures weren’t respected either.

Maduro announced the “green light method” for restaurants. The president of the National Restaurant Chamber Iván Puerta explained it’s an app to determine the client’s level of safety and that it’s connected to the Patria system, where everyone who’s had a vaccine or gotten a PCR test is allegedly registered. A security officer will ask for the ID number and give you a red, yellow, or green light to enter. The Health Ministry ruled out that the vaccination card is needed.