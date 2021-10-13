Political Prisoner Raúl Baduel Died in Jail

Ten political prisoners have already died under the custody of the State.

He got parole in 2015 but was taken to prison again in 2017 and accused of conspiracy to overthrow Maduro.

In 2009, Baduel became a political prisoner and was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2010.

He arrived at El Helicoide on September 30th, after they moved him from La Tumba.

Chavismo says he died of cardiopulmonary arrest caused by COVID-19, under SEBIN custody.

The IMF estimated that Latin America will have the highest inflation rate in the world (9.3%) in 2021. They expect inflation in Venezuela to increase by 2,700% this year and an economic contraction of 5%.

An internal report of Monómeros showed the company earned 9.18 million dollars between January and September 2021. The AN Delegate Commission debated the Monómeros situation and vice president Juan Pablo Guanipa proposed creating a commission to investigate the case. The commission was approved and will have ten days to investigate. Guanipa emphasized they must investigate the ties of members of the board with opposition parties. Guaidó backed the agreement.

Doctors and nurses of the Frente Amplio Profesional warned that Venezuela is facing the third wave of COVID-19 and that this is happening “under worse sanitary conditions than in 2020.”

COVAX has delivered 3,288,000 doses of the vaccine after the 2.5 million doses shipment arrived in Venezuela over the weekend. PAHO said that 21.57% of Venezuelans have been fully vaccinated and 3.8 million have received the second dose.

The Sputnik V Twitter account announced the arrival of 795,000 doses.

Two Venezuelan teenagers (13 and 18 years old) were murdered in Colombia after they were caught stealing from a store. Tarek William Saab demanded an investigation, and respect for the lives and human rights of Venezuelan migrants. The Colombian National Police offered a reward for information that leads to an arrest.