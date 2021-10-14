Baduel's Family Says He Didn't Die of COVID-19

On Wednesday, the family of former Minister and political prisoner Raúl Isaías Baduel demanded their right to see his body. His wife Cruz María de Baduel said that he didn’t have COVID and that “they killed him.” His daughter said “the regime killed him, tortured him and condemned him to a life of suffering and isolation for a decade.” His widow said that they’re forbidden to speak and weren’t authorized to attend his burial. Lawyer Omar Mora Tosta confirmed Baduel died in the cell he shared with his son Josnar Adolfo and captain Juan Carlos Caguaniparo. Mora said that Josnar Baduel was threatened with torture if he didn’t record a video saying his father had died of COVID-19 and that he had received medical attention. Josnar refused. ANC-imposed Tarek William Saab insisted he died of respiratory arrest and said Baduel’s family was lying. The Office of the UNHCHR asked for an investigation.

Maduro’s foreign minister Félix Placencia asked the UN secretary-general and the High Commissioner for Human Rights for justice in the case of two Venezuelan teenagers murdered in Tibú, Colombia.

Delcy Rodríguez said that they’ll accuse Colombian president Iván Duque before the ICC for “extermination and persecution” against migrants.

On Tuesday, we learned that Josep Borrell ignored the advice of the delegation that came in July and said that there weren’t “minimal conditions” for an observation mission. On Wednesday, Borrell said that those against the electoral mission want to “dynamite it” and accused Juan Guaidó and Leopoldo López. He said that the mission is a guarantee of “a fair game.”

There were 46,000 deaths of COVID-19 last week, the lowest figure since November 2020 and the infection rate dropped 7%.

PAHO warned about the increase of cases in Venezuela during the last few weeks and called on strengthening the pandemic response in the most affected areas, especially in places where other diseases like yellow fever have been reported.

FundaRedes activists’ preliminary hearing was supposed to take place yesterday but it was suspended for the fifth time. They were arbitrarily detained on June 2nd and the Tarazona brothers have COVID-19. His family demanded medical attention. They’re in prison at El Helicoide.

Investigative journalist Roberto Deniz said that there’s a search warrant on his family’s home, despite them having precautionary measures issued by the IACHR.